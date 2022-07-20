Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220615 nitro shootout 04.jpg
Buy Now

Spring Valley’s Allie Daniels puts up a shot as the Timberwolves take on Ripley during the Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout on June 14 at Nitro High School.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — Allie Daniels jokes that she didn’t inherit her mom’s tumbling prowess.

“I cannot do a cartwheel,” Daniels said with a laugh. “I’m not flexible at all. No cartwheels. No back flips. It’s funny because my mom was a cheerleader.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you