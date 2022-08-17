HUNTINGTON — Owen Chafin is looking for a new football home.
The former Spring Valley High School star said Saturday he is entering the transfer portal and leaving West Virginia University.
“Honestly, I’m looking for somewhere that can give me an opportunity,” said Chafin, a 5-foot-8, 202-pound red-shirt junior running back. “I’m ready to push my limits and be more of an asset.”
Chafin, an engineering major, didn’t see playing time with the Mountaineers, but was named all-academic Big 12 and won several honors for his off-field charitable work. He ran for 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns in high school.
Chafin’s departure leaves WVU with Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., Markquan Rucker and Jaylen Anderson vying for playing time at running back.
Chafin has three years of eligibility.
Chafin was one of six former Spring Valley players on the WVU roster, joining offensive linemen Bryce Biggs, Wyatt Milum and Doug Nester, wide receiver Graeson Malashevich and tight end Corbin Page.
Chafin grew up a WVU fan and said his time in Morgantown was a blessing.
“My family and I have decided to give the recruiting process another chance and potentially find a new home,” Chafin said. “These three years are unforgettable, but this is for the best.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
