Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Even if it’s sometimes brown, patchy and worn by the end of the season, the grass is always greener at Spring Valley High School.

Spring Valley is the lone Mountain State Athletic Conference football program playing on natural grass. Athletic director Tim George said that’s not likely to change soon, if ever.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you