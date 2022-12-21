CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake wore uniforms representing the U.S. Army, but Spring Valley was the master of defense.
The Timberwolves (2-1) held the Panthers (1-4) to 10-for-44 shooting (22.7%) Friday in a 51-32 victory in boys high school basketball on Military Appreciation Night on Norm Persin Court. Spring Valley took advantage of 18 turnovers.
“The defense was great,” Timberwolves coach Rick Chaffin said. “Coach (Jamie) Riggs is our defensive coach and he does a great job in practice. He works those guys and has a game plan. He knows what he wants and does an excellent job. The kids performed and did exactly what he wanted them to do.”
Spring Valley turned turnovers into points, a necessity against a Chesapeake team that was deliberate on offense. Chaffin said he was pleased his players kept their concentration when the Panthers made as many as 11 passes before shooting.
“Their possessions were a minute, a minute-and-a-half at a time,” Chaffin said. “Our defense created a lot of our offense. Our kids kept their knees bent, their butts down and moved their feet.”
That effort led to close-in shots. The Timberwolves made 20 of 33 (60.6%). Clay Robertson went 5 for 7 in scoring 15 points. Keyan Grayson was 5 for 8 in a 13-point effort.
The Panthers led 2-0 after a Caleb Cox basket 16 seconds into the game, but Ty Smith scored to spark a 10-0 Spring Valley run. The Timberwolves led 19-8 at halftime and 31-13 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Chesapeake battled back behind Dannie Maynard, who scored 13 points in the second half. The Panthers rode an 11-0 run to pull within 31-24. Grayson, though, made two foul shots and a basket before sinking another free throw to help Spring Valley stave off Chesapeake’s comeback attempt.
Maynard finished with 17 points.
Spring Valley faces another Ohio Valley Conference team at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it visits South Point. The Panthers play at South Webster at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.