CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake wore uniforms representing the U.S. Army, but Spring Valley was the master of defense.

The Timberwolves (2-1) held the Panthers (1-4) to 10-for-44 shooting (22.7%) Friday in a 51-32 victory in boys high school basketball on Military Appreciation Night on Norm Persin Court. Spring Valley took advantage of 18 turnovers.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

