Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Wayne County, girls basketball capital of West Virginia.

Spring Valley (11-2) is the new No. 1 team in Class AAAA, and for the third consecutive week Wayne (12-0) holds the top spot in Class AAA, in the Associated Press poll.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you