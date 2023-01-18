Wayne County, girls basketball capital of West Virginia.
Spring Valley (11-2) is the new No. 1 team in Class AAAA, and for the third consecutive week Wayne (12-0) holds the top spot in Class AAA, in the Associated Press poll.
The Timberwolves received three first-place votes and 88 points to outdistance previous No. 1 Wheeling Park by two points. The Patriots (11-1) picked up seven first-place votes.
Cabell Midland (9-2, 85) is a close third, with Morgantown (8-3, 44) and Huntington High (5-4, 44) rounding out the top five.
“I feel good about this team,” said Spring Valley sophomore Allie Daniels, who scored 20 points and grabbed 22 rebounds Friday in a 57-42 victory over Huntington High. “I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to the next part of our season. Our girls team has never won the state, so hopefully this is the year.”
University (8-5, 41) is sixth, followed in the top 10 by Spring Mills (8-0, 32), St. Albans (11-3, 29), Parkersburg South (5-5, 26) and Woodrow Wilson (6-5, 14). George Washington, John Marshall, Parkersburg, Greenbrier East, South Charleston, Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur also received votes.
Wayne is a unanimous No. 1 with 100 points, 17 more than second-ranked North Marion (9-1). Ripley (10-3) is third ahead of Nitro (7-3, 70) and East Fairmont (11-2, 54) in the top five. Lewis County (12-0, 53) jumped from 10th to sixth. Robert C. Byrd (7-3, 46), Philip Barbour (5-4, 23), Keyser (8-4, 18) and Logan (6-7, 13) make up the rest of the top 10. Winfield, PikeView and Grafton received votes.
“It is what it is,” Pioneers coach Wade Williamson said of Wayne being No. 1. “We’re happy to be there. We’d rather be there than anyplace else. That comes with a big responsibility. The kids have to take it and use it the best we can.”
In Class AA, Wyoming East (8-2, 94) earned six No. 1 votes to stay atop the rankings. Mingo Central (10-1, 91) picked up the other four and is second. Summers County (11-2, 71) is third, followed by Williamstown (7-3, 63), Wheeling Central (10-1, 62), St. Mary’s (8-4, 54), Parkersburg Catholic (5-3, 40), Chapmanville 9-4, 39), Petersburg (7-5, 18) and Charleston Catholic (7-3, 9). Ravenswood, Ritchie County, Roane County and Bluefield also appeared on ballots.
Tucker County (10-0, 97) garnered seven first-place votes to rank No. 1 in Class A. Cameron (10-4, 82) was No. 1 on three ballots. Webster County (10-1, 80), Doddridge County (9-2, 72) and James Monroe (9-3, 63) round out the top five. Greenbrier West (11-2, 56) is sixth. Tolsia (5-4, 25) and Tug Valley (4-3, 24) tied for seventh.
Gilmer County (6-7, 19) and Hundred (10-2, 15) are ninth and 10th, respectively. Meadow Bridge, Pendleton County and Clay-Battelle received votes.
The boys poll features a Cabell County flair, with Huntington High (8-2, 55) No. 5 and Cabell Midland (5-3, 12) 10th in Class AAAA. All 10 voters picked Morgantown (11-1, 100) No. 1. Parkersburg South (8-1, 88) is second ahead of George Washington (9-0, 81) and Greenbrier East (6-2, 58).
Spring Mills (9-2, 49) is sixth, followed by Jefferson (6-3, 32), Hedgesville (9-2, 25) and Wheeling Park (7-2, 23). Princeton, University, Spring Valley, Woodrow Wilson, Bridgeport and South Charleston earned votes.
In Class AA, Fairmont Senior (9-0, 96) is No. 1 on six ballots to claim the top spot. Shady Spring (8-3, 82) received three first-place votes to place second. Ripley (10-0, 75) picked up one No. 1 nod and is third. East Fairmont (8-1, 63) and Scott (7-3, 57) complete the top five.
Logan (7-7, 44) is sixth, Elkins (7-4, 35) seventh, Winfield (6-5, 34) eighth, North Marion (4-5, 18) ninth and Nitro (6-4, 17) 10th. Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Keyser, Wayne and Weir made it onto some ballots.
Bluefield (5-2, 93) and Williamstown (9-0, 93) evenly split 10 No. 1 votes top tie atop Class AA. Chapmanville (9-1, 78) is third ahead of South Harrison (8-1, 59), Ravenswood (8-3, 58), St. Marys (8-2, 50), Wyoming East (9-2, 41), Wheeling Central (5-5, 30), Charleston Catholic (6-3, 23) and Poca (6-5, 18). Receiving votes are Wirt County, Liberty-Raleigh and Montcalm.
Defending state champion James Monroe (11-2, 100) is a unanimous No. 1 in Class A. Webster County (8-2, 82) is second. Tucker County (5-3, 78), Tug Valley (7-3, 52) and Cameron (8-2, 50) round out the first five. Doddridge County (7-2, 44), Pendleton County (5-3, 42), Clay-Battelle (5-4, 21), Madonna (7-5, 19) and Tolsia (8-4, 18) are the next five. Huntington St. Joe garnered 16 points to narrowly miss the top 10. East Hardy, Tyler Consolidated and Montcalm received votes.