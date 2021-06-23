INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Zane Brumfield took the field during the North-South Football Classic with a purpose.
The Spring Valley High School tight end already has a college scholarship to Glenville State, so he didn’t have to impress anyone during the game hosted at South Charleston High School.
While he was proud to represent the Timberwolves, that’s was not his primary motivation. Brumfield playing for Colt Adams.
Adams, a longtime friend and former teammate at Wayne High School, was killed in an automobile accident in May of 2019. Ahead of the game, Brumfield, who transferred to Spring Valley soon after, said he will honor Adams with his play in the game.
“I’m very excited,” Brumfield said of playing for Adams. “Glenville started recruiting me my sophomore year. Colt was one of my close friends and was being recruited with me. I want to go up there and make something of it for Wayne County.”
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Brumfield is an inviting target for quarterbacks and a tough blocker for defenders to shed. He said he is honored to play for the South.
“It’s something special, something fun,” Brumfield said. “There’s not really a lot to do out here in the summer. Everybody’s working out and getting ready for college or moving on with their lives. We’re out here making friends and new teammates we can come out and have fun with. It’s the last high school game we’ll ever compete in.”
Brumfield said he has made several new friends from the South squad, which also includes linebackers Tyrone Washington of Hurricane, John Covert of Winfield and Jackson England of Buffalo; offensive lineman Nathan Baker of Lincoln County; defensive lineman Ryan Duff of Point Pleasant; and defensive back Ethan Bowens of Wayne. Brumfield added that he will miss Spring Valley.
“Spring Valley’s a great place to play,” Brumfield said. “Great coaches and teammates. It’s family.”
Brumfield played against the Timberwolves while at Wayne. He broke his arm in a game with Spring Valley.
“Then I transferred there and it turned out great,” Brumfield said.
As for the Saturday game, Brumfield said he planned to make the most of the experience.
“I expect a great time with everybody out here,” he said. “We’ll have fun and go out there and compete. We’ll go out and show what we got.”