HUNTINGTON — Corbin Page picked the A.D. Lewis Center to make the start of his college football career official because that’s where he began playing the game.
Wednesday afternoon, the Spring Valley High School tight end signed a National Letter of Intent to play at West Virginia University. He chose the Mountaineers after narrowing his options to WVU, Marshall and Virginia Tech, where his dad Taron played in the late 1980s. He also was offered by Cincinnati, Louisville, Oregon, Central Michigan and Virginia.
“I felt more at home at West Virginia and it was the place for me,” Corbin Page said. “The Class of 2022 is going to be special. Virginia Tech showed a lot of love and was a big consideration, as was Marshall because that’s my hometown school.”
Page, a 6-foot-5, 257-pounder who plans to major in business, said he was honored to sign at the A.D. Lewis Center, a community facility where he played youth league football for Douglass-Cammack.
“The D-C football field is my first football experience ever,” Page said. “It’s just back home, really.”
Page said his goal is to be “just a little bit better than my dad.” His 25 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns last season is a solid start.
Taron Page attended the signing.
“I’m proud of him,” Taron said of his son. “I’m excited for him. This is a big day.”
WVU has a strong connection to Spring Valley. Former Timberwolves on the roster include guard Doug Nester, tackle Wyatt Milum, running back Owen Chafin and wide receiver Graeson Malashevich. Page said the presence of those players made a difference in his decision.
“For sure, it does to have those guys to bounce back on and to talk to for anything I needed was a blessing,” Page said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.