PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Spring Valley High School graduate Maggie Franks is making history at Shawnee State University.
Franks, a freshman majoring in sports management, is the first female sportscaster with Shawnee State SportsNet. She said professor Steven Rader prompted her to join the broadcast team.
“I was in a meeting with Dr. Rader when he asked what I like about sport management and what I wanted to do in the future,” Franks said. “I told him I like the marketing aspect of business and the communications in broadcasting. He encouraged me to join the broadcasting team. I had no idea at the time I was the first female to do this at SSU.”
Franks has joined Rader in broadcasting Bears men’s and women’s basketball games. She said she also plans to work baseball games this spring.
Franks said her family is proud of venturing behind the microphone.
“After every game, my dad calls me and gives me tips for what to say during the broadcasts,” Franks said. “My family has watched and listened to every game I’ve done so far, even the ones that I didn’t say a word on.”
Franks is a member of Shawnee State’s swim team.
“Swimming is a mentally grueling sport,” Franks said. “I currently compete backstroke and mid-distance free. I have built a strong connection with my team.”
At Spring Valley, Franks competed in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events, as well as the 50- and 100-yard backstrokes and 50-yard butterfly.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.