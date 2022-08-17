Spring Valley running back Cody Shy (32) breaks up the field on a carry against South Charleston during a high school football game in September 2021 at Spring Valley High School. The Timberwolves welcome the Huntington Highlanders on Friday to kick off their 2022 season.
SPRING VALLEY — The list of Spring Valley football stars is extensive.
Will Adkins, Ty Bartrum, Owen Chafin, Alex Locklear, Riley Locklear, Graeson Malashevich, Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester, Corbin Page, Owen Porter, Zane Porter, Elijah Wellman and several others. The latest in the line of Timberwolves leaders is linebacker/fullback Cody Shy, a 6-foot, 230-pound senior who hopes to lead Spring Valley to its 15th consecutive playoff appearance.
“Having those guys in our program has been a big help,” Shy said. “I was close to last year’s class.”
Now it’s Shy’s turn to step up. He’s been hindered by a back injury suffered when he squatted 435 pounds, but his recovery is coming along. Shy said he expects to be ready for the opener Aug. 26 vs. Huntington High.
“That’s a tough first game,” Shy said, showing respect for the defending Mountain State Athletic Conference champion Highlanders. “Last year was back and forth.”
Huntington High edged the visiting Timberwolves 9-6 last season on its way to the state title game. Shy said that game and a 35-30 triumph over eventual state champion Martinsburg stood out in his mind more than any other.
“The Martinsburg game was amazing,” Shy said. “I’ll always remember that one. The stands, the fans, the media, the people who came to see the game, all of it was amazing.”
Shy is quick and tough. He made 118 tackles last season, 25 in one game, on his way to Class AAA all-state honors. Personal accolades don’t mean much to Shy, though, as he is a team-first player.
“I want to do the best I can each game and do the what the coaches ask,” Shy said, his soft voice belying the hard-hitting tackling machine he is on Friday nights.
“It’s like flipping a switch,” Shy said, with a laugh, of being laid back off the field and a terror on it. “We’ll come out and play hard one game at a time. We have a good chance to be a good team. We have a lot of players under the radar, a lot who can step up.”
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George, a Timberwolves assistant for three seasons with Shy, said the senior embodies what the blue-collar team is about.
“When you think about Spring Valley football, we always have a guy like that,” George said. “He’s that guy for us. He never says a word. He’s a great kid, a very physical football player. He’s hard-nosed. When you think about Wayne County football, that’s Cody Shy and we’re proud of that.”
Shy said he expects to lead this season, but more by his performance than with words.
“I’m a little more vocal than I’ve been, but I like to lead by example,” Shy said.
West Virginia State offered Shy a scholarship, but he said he’s not sure he’ll play after high school. The back injury is a factor in that thinking.
“I’m not sure if I’ll play,” Shy said. “I might just want to save my body.”
Shy has played 12 seasons of football. That’s a great deal of poundings and punishment delivered and taken. He has taken a liking to a less physically taxing sport, golf.
“I love golf,” he said. “It’s during football season, so I can’t play on the high school team. My dad and I play and that’s a game I can play my whole life. And I like to collect sports cards. When I got injured, I got really into sports cards.”
Shy said he’s talked about college sports with his sister, former Huntington St. Joe and current Youngstown State University basketball star Paige Shy.
“She’s always there to motivate me,” Cody Shy said. “If I need help or am feeling down, she’s always there. She’s loving it at Youngstown. She watches every game she can on her computer.”
If Shy plays as he did as a junior, Paige will like what she sees.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.