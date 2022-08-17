Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Spring Valley running back Cody Shy (32) breaks up the field on a carry against South Charleston during a high school football game in September 2021 at Spring Valley High School. The Timberwolves welcome the Huntington Highlanders on Friday to kick off their 2022 season.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — The list of Spring Valley football stars is extensive.

Will Adkins, Ty Bartrum, Owen Chafin, Alex Locklear, Riley Locklear, Graeson Malashevich, Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester, Corbin Page, Owen Porter, Zane Porter, Elijah Wellman and several others. The latest in the line of Timberwolves leaders is linebacker/fullback Cody Shy, a 6-foot, 230-pound senior who hopes to lead Spring Valley to its 15th consecutive playoff appearance.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

