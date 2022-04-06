SPRING VALLEY — Not even Ben Turner saw himself as a college football prospect.
Recruiters don’t knock down the door for 5-foot-4, 110-pound wide receivers, especially when they play for then-run heavy Spring Valley. Turner was more of a basketball player, anyway.
“Ninth grade year in football I was a little disappointed in myself,” Turner said. “I was probably 110 pounds and 5-4. I realized I had to put some weight on or I wasn’t going to hit the field ever. I’d always been a basketball player to that point.”
Three years, five inches and 65 pounds later, Turner signed to play at West Liberty University. The short, scrawny kid now is a prized football recruit.
The speedy slot receiver caught 33 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns last season to help the Timberwolves to the quarterfinals of the Class AAA playoffs.
“Recruitment was a little bit slow, but West Liberty had been in contact with throughout the season,” Turner said. “They said they liked my speed. I went there and love it. I fell in love with the whole campus and everything about it.”
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said Turner’s transformation was remarkable.
“The way his work ethic was, the way he was determined to play, especially his sophomore year, he changed his body,” Dingess said. “I’ve never had a kid who did that the way he did. His work ethic changed the locker room. You couldn’t ask for a better leader. As good as he is in football, he’s a better person. He’s one of the best captains we’ve ever had.”
Turner also considered Washington & Lee. He said he plans to major in pre-med.
The Hilltoppers are getting a multi-talented individual. The Timberwolves team cornhole champion, Turner also is a sub-par golfer who likes to hunt and fish.
“I have a good group of buddies,” Turner said. “They’re great guys, a great supports system. I’m really blessed.”
As for playing time, Turner said he’ll do his best to play early.
“I’m hoping just to get on the field,” Turner said. “Special teams, offense, defense, wherever. I’m going to try my hardest in the weight room, class room and on the field.”