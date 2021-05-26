WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers scored six runs in each the third and fourth innings, working their way to a 15-3 run-rule victory over Mingo Central on senior night at George Brumfield Ballpark Monday night.
It was the last time that a dozen Wayne seniors would take the field at home, each of them honored during a pre-game ceremony, but they put on a show under the lights when it was time to play, winning for the sixth time in their last seven games.
After the Miners (2-12) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Wayne quickly matched that and raise them one for a 3-2 lead after one complete. The Pioneers (8-10) threatened to add more, loading the bases with no outs before stumbling into a triple-play to end the inning.
The Miners would add another run to tie the game in the top of the second, when Brayden Queen, who started on the mound for the Pioneers was lifted in favor of Kelton Creed.
“It was a hot evening and we had all the celebrations for the seniors at the beginning but once they were able to get back into the swing of things, we put our foot on the gas pedal and didn’t let up after that,” Wayne coach Adam Adkins said.
Entering the third, both teams were deadlocked at 3 runs apiece before Wayne broke open the bats in the bottom half of the inning after quickly dispatching of Mingo Central in the top.
Brayden Queen hit a single that scored one to help the Pioneers regain the lead and the hits kept coming after that as Wayne found the holes in the defense and effortlessly ran the bases to build the lead.
Nathan Bellar, Levi Cassidy and Chase Jackson each drove in runs, helping the home squad to a 9-3 advantage entering the fourth. The next time up to the plate was a repeat for the Pioneers and put the game out of reach.
Creed, Cassidy, Kiah Napier and Ethan Blatt each drove in at least one run in the bottom of the fourth inning, leading to another crooked number on the scoreboard and putting the Miners in a score-or-go-home situation.
Mingo Central was retired in order and Wayne left with their eighth victory of the year and pulled themselves within two games of .500, an impressive feat considering they began the year with a 2-9 record.
“I’ll use the analogy of being on a hill and not being able to push ourselves over. We kept getting knocked down but we were in every game,” Adkins said. “Once they got that first win, over that hump, it was a domino effect. They didn’t want to lose.”
The Pioneers return to the field tomorrow at Logan High School to face the Wildcats and then wrap up the regular season on the road at Tolsia later this week as they await their seeding for the sectional tournament, which begins Monday.
“We’re putting up a lot of runs, we’re swing the ball well and we’ve found a lineup that really works for us. If you win late (in the year) that’s usually the team you see in a good position to make a run in the postseason,” Adkins said.
Mingo Central HS 2 1 0 0 0 — 3
WAYNE 3 0 6 6 x — 15
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.