NITRO, W.Va. — Something clicked for Wayne in the second half.
The Pioneers outscored host Nitro 22-0 after halftime, holding the Class AA No. 16 Wildcats to just 13 yards of offense over the final two quarters as Wayne took a decisive 36-17 victory Friday night at Underwood Field.
“That 6-inch space between the ears,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said of the difference in the halves. “You’re in a situation where you had some unfortunate things happen, and for kids to be able to overcome it is good.
“Anytime they’ve been in that situation they’ve come back robustly. You’ve got to credit the kids and the heart that they have.”
Nitro (2-3) started fast. Michael Wines returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game. The Wildcats took a 17-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Wayne (2-3) fumbled away the opening kickoff of the second half, and Nitro took possession inside the Pioneer 35-yard line.
The Wildcats elected to run a single-wing offense in the early stages of the second half, but running back Charles Cottrill was stuffed for a loss on fourth-and-short, giving Wayne the ball and momentum.
Braylon Gilliam popped a 56-yard run inside the Nitro 10, and Jaxson Damron finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run that gave Wayne its first lead. Gilliam finished with 96 yards while Damron had 95 in the win.
“He’s not your bullish fullback type. He can be on your safety before you wind your watch,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said of Gilliam, who is listed at 5-foot-8, 140 pounds. “He’s the kind of guy that to go along with being quick is a tough kid.
“You get a little bit of thunder and lightning there [with 5-10, 200-pound Damron]. We set the tone offensively with that drive.”
Both teams played without their normal starting quarterbacks, each of whom was injured a week ago.
Wayne quarterback Josh Dingess threw his first career touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to Rylen Murdock early in the fourth quarter to give the Pioneers separation. It was Dingess’ only completion of the night in just two attempts.
Damron’s third score of the evening, a 1-yard run with 4:18 left, set the final score. Wayne ran for 276 yards compared to 40 for Nitro. The Wildcats lost 7yards on 13 second-half rush attempts.
“It’s a physical game and a game of emotion,” Harmon said. “Every game you can bring at least one of those to the table.
“Until we can do that over the course of the whole game, we’re not going to be what we can be. When we play well and when we get after it, we do some pretty good things.”