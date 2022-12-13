Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Three local teams competed in the 2022 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission State Cheerleading Championship on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

Cheer teams from Cabell Midland and Spring Valley high schools competed in the Class AAA division of the competition while Tolsia High competed in Class A. All three coaches said they were happy to have made it this far.

