Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
Marshall University is a natural favorite of local student-athletes. The following is a look at six who played for the Thundering Herd last season:
CODY SHARP, Spring Valley H.S., baseball: The junior righthander appeared in six games, all in relief, before entering the transfer portal. He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and two saves. In four innings, he fanned five and walked seven, while allowing three hits.
BRETT ARMBRUSTER, Cabell Midland H.S., cross country: The junior finished 159th in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional in 35:38.2. Armbruster was 59th in the Conference USA championships in 27:05.9. He was 57th at the VertCross Invitational in 28:17.2.
CHAD HEINER, Cabell Midland H.S., basebal: The sophomore righthander appeared in 15 games, starting six, and went 1-2 with a 5.40 earned run average. In 46 2/3 innings, he allowed 58 hits, struck out 39 and walked 28. Foes batted .307.
ABI HUGH, Huntington St. Joe, women’s soccer: The junior played in all 16 of the Thundering Herd’s matches, starting 15. She took 17 shots, eight on goal, and issued one assist. Hugh was a Conference USA academic medalist and member of the C-USA honor roll.
TESIA SCHRAY, Huntington H.S., women’s soccer: The senior defender appeared in two games, both starts, took two shots and scored one goal.
HANNA SHROUT, Fairland H.S., women’s golf: The sophomore competed in two tournament and posted a 79.67 stroke average, with seven birdies. Shrout was a Conference USA academic medalist and C-USA honor roll member.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.