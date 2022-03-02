HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley boys basketball program looks vastly different than it did even just two years ago, but CJ Meredith’s impact still feels fresh for Timberwolves fans.
Now, his jersey will hang outside of the gym, joining an elite list of players that have come through the halls of Spring Valley High School. Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George presented him with a framed jersey and the crowd gave a standing ovation as his accolades were read aloud.
“That’s a thing where all of the hard work I put in through the four years of high school paid off. I achieved something that not a lot of other people have done. There’s a sigh of relief involved, knowing it was all worth it,” Meredith said.
The former standout graduated in 2020 and was a tried-and-true leader on the floor for the Timberwolves, averaging 20 points for his entire career. One of his favorite moments of his high school career came against the man who now coaches his former team, Rick Chaffin.
“He was the Midland coach when we beat them then so I like to give him a hard time about that,” Meredith said. “We got to cut the nets down with all my friends I grew up playing with, that was a cool moment.”
But there are no hard feelings between Meredith and Chaffin, who is a native of the area and is in his first year with the team. Meredith said he often still finds himself back in the gym at SVHS and even stands in on practices every now and then.
Meredith ultimately finished his career as the second-highest scorer in program history with 1,574 career points.
He was an all-Mountain State Athletic Conference first-team selection in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and the 2020 MSAC Player of the Year. He earned the Herald-Dispatch Player of the Year title in both 2019 and 2020.
Since graduating, Meredith joined the Marshall University men’s basketball team before transferring to the University of Charleston in January. He’s still waiting on his college debut to come.
“It’s been wild,” Meredith said of his journey. “I haven’t gotten to play in a game yet. We’re still waiting on that but I’ve been working hard and getting my body ready to play at the college level.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.