SPRING VALLEY — Evan Ferguson on Wednesday added his name to a lengthy and illustrious list of Spring Valley offensive linemen to sign to play NCAA Division I football.
Ferguson, a 6-foot-3, 284-pound center, signed with Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Spring, North Carolina. The son of former Marshall University All-American guard Aaron Ferguson, Evan was a pre-season Class AAA all-state selection, but suffered a torn knee ligament that caused him to miss the 2021 season.
The younger Ferguson said chose Gardner-Webb, a member of the FCS Big South Conference, over scholarship offers from Glenville State and Wheeling, as well as preferred walk-on offers at Marshall at West Virginia.
“He told me to go wherever I wanted,” Ferguson said of his dad’s advice. ‘Gardner-Webb made me feel more wanted than anybody else.”
The Bulldogs offensive line coach is Joe Scelfo, son of Chris Scelfo, who coached Ferguson with the Thundering Herd.
Ferguson helped Spring Valley to state championship game appearances in 2018 and 2019. He bench presses 370 pounds, squats 550 and power cleans 300.
Ferguson joins former Spring Valley blockers Bryce Biggs, Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester and Corbin Page, all of WVU; Zach Williamson of Louisville; Riley Locklear of Tennessee; and Alex Locklear of Marshall and Utah as recent NCAA Division I signees.
