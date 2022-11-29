HUNTINGTON — On several occasions this season, Marshall guard Andrew Taylor has wowed the crowd with his scoring ability from difficult angles.
Some call it luck. Some call it an uncanny skill.
For Taylor, though, he simply thinks of it as a work of “ART.”
“ART” is what he’s known by on Twitter — a reference to his name: Andrew Riley Taylor — but art is what he produces in his shot-making on the basketball court.
In Saturday’s win over Morehead State, Taylor repeatedly got through the paint and flipped up a shot — seemingly, behind his head — that banked off the glass and in.
Taylor said it wasn’t something he consciously was trying to do. Instead, it was more born out of necessity.
Taylor spoke about where it all started — his redshirt year when he wasn’t able to play and he would join with former Herd players Cam Brooks-Harris and Jeremy Dillon to play “1s” — a game that’s a series of one-on-one battles between multiple players.
“Cam would block my shot — when I first got here, the first couple weeks — like every time because I wasn’t used to going against defenders like that,” Taylor said of his 6-9 teammate. “I’m going to give a little credit to him and I’ve just kind of added a little bit over time.”
From necessity spawned creativity.
Taylor added to the skill-shot package and has turned it into a valued weapon as he drives into the paint and takes taller defenders on.
One of those taller defenders was freshman teammate Jacob Conner, who came in this summer and saw it firsthand in his first few practices with the Herd.
Conner has gone from the frustrated defender in practice to expecting them to go in when he sees Taylor on the court now.
“We’re not shocked by it,” Conner said. “We see it every day in practice and we saw it all summer. For a lot of people, when they first see it, it’s crazy, but it’s something I know he’s worked on and he hits a lot of the time.”
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni rebuffed Taylor’s account of learning the skill, saying tongue-in-cheek that it was acquired when the Herd’s veteran coach showed his players how it’s done.
“I worked with him. I showed him about four times yesterday how to do it,” D’Antoni said. “Boy, he went out there and spun up in the air, turned and laid it up there. I got it on the first try. He got it on two tries. It worked on the first try here (in the game). He just made some spectacular strong plays.”
This season, Taylor’s toughness and creativity have combined to average 20.0 points per game for the Herd while leading the offense to five straight wins.
On Wednesday night, the Herd will put that winning streak to the test, taking on an Akron team that won the Mid-American Conference title last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Last season, Taylor scored a then-career best 26 points, but the Zips rallied late for an 88-86 win over the Herd at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron.
Tip-off for Wednesday night’s contest is 7 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.