SPRING VALLEY — Action and reaction — that was the theme of Sunday’s final day at Valleyball 2022 as champions were crowned for the first time in seven years.
As the tournament got down to its final games, the intensity increased with teams chatting back and forth.
At the end of it, though, it came down to execution as Team Lambros earned the ‘A’ Division victory while Team Lovely earned the ‘B’ Division crown.
“The whole community came together and we had a great time,” Suttles said. “It was a great weekend. We’ve missed this.”
Team Lambros featured former Marshall players Rondale Watson and Justin Coleman, who got things going in a winner-take-all game after Team Riggs — the defending champions — came back from the loser’s bracket to take it to a final matchup in a tightly-contested battle.
The grueling path to a final game took its toll on the shooting of Team Riggs and Watson and Coleman got hot from the outside as Team Lambros took the 91-60 win in the ‘A’ Division contest.
Following the win, Lambros Svingos — leader of Team Lambros — smashed two beverages together “Stone Cold” Steve Austin-style in a mini-celebration.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for that,” Svingos said. “A long time! You all have no idea. I’ve been playing in this since I was 15. I’m 32 now. This one is sweet.”
Watson said the team had to regroup after its lone loss, but was able to do so quickly between games.
“We just had to be competitive and keep playing,” Watson said. “We just had to stay with it and block out the noise that was around. We got it done. Beating a team twice is hard for anybody so the advantage was to do our work early.”
The ‘B’ Division contest did not go to a final game as Team Lovely finished the weekend undefeated, using a 64-58 win over Team Jager-Bombers.
Chris Lovely, the leader of Team Lovely, has played in the tournament for several years, but said this one was special because he got to play with his son, Caleb Schneider, in this version of the tournament.
“It feels great and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to play with my son and winning it makes it that much sweeter,” Lovely said. “I’m getting older so this might be my last run.
For Team Lovely’s Luke Hammond, it was his first time in the event and he left a champion. The Oak Hill native said events like this are what make the community special.
“Being from southern Ohio, we don’t have anything like this,” Hammond said. “We’d just play in a gym in Jackson or Oak Hill. This is something you see in Huntington and it’s an experience. I grew up banging in the post. You come out here and you’d better be ready for man ball.”
At the end of the action, though, it was all respect as the tournament ended and everyone picked up their T-shirts.
For Suttles, it was about bringing the community back together as West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky all got together for some July fun.
The former three-decade staple of the Tri-State was making its return for the first time in seven years, but Suttles said that the plan is for Valleyball to return to stay.
“I’ve probably been told at least once by everybody here that they were appreciative of it and they want it to continue, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Suttles said. “We’ll see you next year.”