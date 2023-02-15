Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall was similar to Elmer Fudd on Saturday in that it missed too many bunnies.

Bunnies, also known as easy shots, and defensive lapses in the second half proved costly as the Thundering Herd women lost 64-60 to Texas State in women’s college basketball in front of 922 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

