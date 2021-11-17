A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
SPRING VALLEY — At first glance, Haleigh Christopher training her sister Jenna in softball might appear akin to Babe Ruth coaching Rickey Henderson.
The two possess different talents and styles. Haleigh was a home run-hitting catcher at Spring Valley High School, the University of Charleston and Marshall University. Jenna is a slapping singles-hitting outfielder at Spring Valley. The duo has made it work and work well, however.
Jenna signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Spring Valley Auditorium. She credited all of her coaches, including Haleigh, who owns On Deck Softball Academy, for developing her into the all-state player she is.
“I started training with her about a year ago,” Jenna said. “She’s developed my swing and footwork. She taught me a lot about footwork.”
Haleigh also taught Jenna a good deal about college life, explaining that the schedule of an athlete at that level greatly differs from that of a regular student.
“I’m so excited for her,” Haleigh said. “I’ve been through it. She want to go up there and start her freshman year, so she’ll have to work her butt off. I told her she’s going to love it. She’s a great outfielder. She’s fast. She’ll work hard. She’s a slapper and can hit from both sides of the plate. We’re completely different. I hit it over the fence and she puts the ball on the ground and gets on.”
Jenna, who also played basketball and volleyball, chose West Virginia Wesleyan over offers from Concord, West Virginia State and others. She said she likely will major in biology with the goal of becoming a dental hygienist.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.