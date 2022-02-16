ONA — Rick Chaffin was proud of J.J. Martin rallying his Cabell Midland boys basketball team to a victory Saturday night at the Castle.
Chaffin just wishes Martin hadn’t done it against Spring Valley.
Martin, an assistant under Chaffin for two seasons before taking over as head coach of the Knights, coached Cabell Midland to a 57-54 come-from-behind victory over the Chaffin-coached Timberwolves in a hotly contested high school game.
The Knights (10-9) trailed by as many as 10 points early and 28-19 at halftime before storming back in the second half. Martin said he was pleased his players finished strong, but said they never should have been in such a position.
“In the first half, we didn’t execute anything well,” Martin said. “Spring Valley was beating us in every area — rebounding, getting to loose balls, everything.”
Perhaps Senior Night activities affected Cabell Midland’s preparation, or maybe the Timberwolves 2-13 record sparked complacency. Whatever it was, Spring Valley outplayed the Knights in the first 16 minutes.
Cabell Midland came out for the second half with a more-inspired mindset and quickly cut the deficit to five points. By the end of the period, the Knights were within 38-37.
Dominic Schmidt, who finished with 12 points, opened the fourth quarter with a basket to give Cabell Midland a lead it never relinquished. The Timberwolves, though, battled back within 55-54 after Jaylyn Abercrombie made a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left. Schmidt made a free throw with 6 seconds to play. Spring Valley inbounded the ball, but Abercrombie was called for a walk. Chaffin expressed his displeasure with the call to no avail and Chandler Schmidt made a foul shot for his 20th point to set the score.
“Spring Valley has gotten a lot better,” Martin said. “I respect Rick so much. I knew he’d have them ready to play.”
Lucas Hazlet paced the Timberwolves with 16 points. Abercrombie scored 13 and Luke Larsen 10.
Cabell Midland scored eight second-half points off a combination of steals and layups.
“Our transition game in the fourth quarter was big for us,” Martin said. “We had more energy and effort.”
Chaffin said his young team, which much of the time featured three freshmen and a sophomore on the court, is improving.
“It hasn’t shown up in the record yet, but the kids are getting better,” Chaffin said.
The Knights return to action at 7 p.m. Monday at Capital. Spring Valley takes to the court again Friday against an opponent to be determined in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions.
SPRING VALLEY16 12 10 16 — 54: Abercrombie 5-7 2-2 1-1 13, Adkins 1-3 1-2 0-0 3, Grayson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Mosser 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hazlett 7-9 2-4 0-0 16, Caldwell 2-4 0-1 4-6 8, Smith 2-3 0-1 0-0 4, Larsen 2-4 0-1 6-6 10. Totals: 19-32 5-11 11-13 54.
CABELL MIDLAND 9 10 18 16 — 57: Eastone 3-4 1-2 1-2 8, C. Gibson 1-3 1-1 0-0 3, D. Schmidt 4-10 2-5 4-8 12, Taylor 0-2 0-2 1-2 1, Frost 2-7 1-3 2-2 7, C. Schmidt 5-9 1-3 9-14 20, Fetty 2-2 2-2 0-0 6.