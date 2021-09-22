Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Spring Valley (3-1) held St. Albans to minus-3 yards and no first downs in a 54-0 victory Friday night at Crawford Field.

The Timberwolves scored on all six first half possessions to lead 48-0. Dalton Fouch passed for 150 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD. Ben Turner returned a punt 59 yards for a score.

Ty Bartrum caught three touchdown passes and ran for one. He had 104 yards receiving.

— Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

