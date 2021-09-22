Timberwolves defense stymies St. Albans Wayne County News Sep 22, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 4 Timberwolves player Jace Caldwell (6) runs the ball as the Spring Valley beat St. Albans, 54-0, Friday at Crawrford Field in St. Albans. Submitted photos Buy Now Timberwolves player Dalton Caldwell (11) runs the ball as the Spring Valley Timberwolves beat St. Albans, 54-0, Friday at Crawrford Field in St. Albans. Submitted Photo Buy Now Timberwolves player Ty Bartram (4) runs the ball as the Spring Valley Timberwolves beat St. Albans, 54-0, Friday at Crawrford Field in St. Albans. Submitted Photo Buy Now Timberwolves player Ben Turner (7) runs the ballas the Spring Valley Timberwolves beat St. Albans, 54-0, Friday at Crawrford Field in St. Albans. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Spring Valley (3-1) held St. Albans to minus-3 yards and no first downs in a 54-0 victory Friday night at Crawford Field.The Timberwolves scored on all six first half possessions to lead 48-0. Dalton Fouch passed for 150 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD. Ben Turner returned a punt 59 yards for a score.Ty Bartrum caught three touchdown passes and ran for one. He had 104 yards receiving.— Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistoric Herald-Dispatch building sells for $330,000 at auctionAugusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of WayneDunlow teacher sharing cultural experiences with studentsAdam Crum remembered with highway markerBruce Walden Adkins of KenovaLynn Dale Asbury of HuntingtonConnie B. Justice of WayneLawrence Winfred Morrison of WayneLetter to the editor: Wayne County Schools discriminatesMinnie Faye Gilkerson Lowe of Catlettsburg, Ky. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Augusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of Wayne Angela Gail Thompson of Wayne Minnie Faye Gilkerson Lowe of Catlettsburg, Ky. Katrina Michelle Stephens Marcum of Genoa James Shelton Ramey of Wayne Glenda Quesenberry Ratliff of Louisa, Ky. Wilbur "Herbie" Skaggs Jr. of Martha, Ky. Lawrence Winfred Morrison of Wayne Connie B. Justice of Wayne Lynn Dale Asbury of Huntington