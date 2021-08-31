HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley entered the opening weekend of the high school football season with an identity crisis.
For a team that has traditionally relied on the run game, they don't have the means to do that this season, now relying on skill more than size when it comes to moving the football.
The result is a pass-first approach to the game, putting the pressure on sophomore quarterback Dalton Fouch to air it out and find receivers under pressure, which he did Friday night despite the loss to Cabell Midland.
"I was extremely pleased with Dalton. I thought he played really well especially where he hadn't played meaningful minutes in a varsity football game," coach Brad Dingess said. "To step in there like he did in that caliber of a game, I was pleased with the quarterback play."
The Fouch-led Timberwolves threw the ball 25 times in their first regular season game, more than they did at any point last season with a worthy slinger in Jack Roy.
"I've never been afraid to throw the ball or anything like that, you know, but I think that may be the type of team we are," Dingess added. "I thought they did a good job at pass (protection). I don't know how many sacks we gave up but it wasn't many. Everyone in the stadium knew we were going to pass," he continued.
The sophomore singal caller worked out of the shotgun most of the night and completed a dozen of his 25 throw to four different receivers for 148 total yards, adding a touchdown on a 23-yard scramble in the third quarter.
"It feels good that my coaches trust me, it feels great to roll out and do my thing but it's a team effort and it wouldn't work without my wide receivers," Fouch said. "Anywhere I put it, they got it. That's what we have to have in tight games like that."
Three of those completions went for more than 25 yards, including throws of 25 and 35 yards to Ben Turner and a 29-yard dart to Corbin Page.
But just because they can throw the ball, doesn't mean they aren't a threat in the run game. Just ask Jace Caldwell, who carried the ball eleven times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring play that tied the game in the second quarter.
We still ran the ball well when we needed to," Dingess said. "The big question coming in was what type of football team we were, didn't know our identity, but I think we found a little bit out tonight."
