PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Ethan Null returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown to seal Spring Valley’s 26-10 victory over Parkersburg Friday in high school football at Stadium Field.

The Timberwolves (7-2) led 20-3 when Null made the pick six with 1:35 to play.

