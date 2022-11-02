PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Ethan Null returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown to seal Spring Valley’s 26-10 victory over Parkersburg Friday in high school football at Stadium Field.
The Timberwolves (7-2) led 20-3 when Null made the pick six with 1:35 to play.
The victory increases Spring Valley’s chances of securing a first-round home game in the Class AAA playoffs. The Timberwolves, who play Friday at winless St. Albans, entered the game seventh in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings. The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home games in the quarterfinals.
The loss damaged the Big Reds’ playoff hopes. Parkersburg (4-5) came into the game No. 18 in the rankings and likely would need an upset of No. 5 Musselman (6-3) at home to have a chance.
Spring Valley never trailed. Dalton Fouch threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jalyn Abercrombie at 8:52 of the first quarter and Landon Mosser added the extra point.
After a Parkersburg field goal made it 7-3 entering halftime, the Timberwolves added a pair of 9-yard TD runs, one by Abercrombie, the other by Cody Shy in the third quarter to take control.
Null’s interception return was countered by Anthony Ice’s 22-yard touchdown pass from David Parsons with 22 seconds to play.
Garryk McFeeley led Spring Valley with 99 yards rushing on 17 carries. Shy added 81 yards on 10 carries and Abercrombie 61 on 11 attempts.