BELLE, W.Va. — Dalton Fouch threw a pair of touchdown passes for Kyndon Keesee and Bruin Booth ran for two scores as Spring Valley defeated Riverside 24-0 Friday in high school football.The Timberwolves (4-0) jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter as Fouch connected with Keesee on a 28-yard TD pass and Booth ran 6 yards for a score.Booth added a 2-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter to make it 18-0. Keesee hauled in a 75-yard scoring pass from Fouch in the third quarter to set the score.Conversion runs failed all four times.Fouch completed 10 of 18 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Keesee caught five passes for 123 yards.