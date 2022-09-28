Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

BELLE, W.Va. — Dalton Fouch threw a pair of touchdown passes for Kyndon Keesee and Bruin Booth ran for two scores as Spring Valley defeated Riverside 24-0 Friday in high school football.

The Timberwolves (4-0) jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter as Fouch connected with Keesee on a 28-yard TD pass and Booth ran 6 yards for a score.

