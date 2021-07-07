HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley assistant football coach Trevor Stacy shouted for Timberwolves players to do “carioca.”
That sounded a bit too much like “karaoke” for some of the players worried the big former Spring Valley and University of Charlotte offensive lineman wanted them to sing. Stacy showed them that carioca, also known as a grapevine, was a lateral drill to stretch and improve agility.
That’s how the West Virginia high school three-week practice period began in West Virginia.
Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess welcomed his usual large contingent of players even if he wasn’t particularly enthused about it. Spring Valley opens its season Aug. 27 at home vs. Cabell Midland in a showdown of Class AAA powers. By then, the Timberwolves will have put in seven weeks of practice.
“I’m not crazy about the timing of it,” Dingess said. “I don’t like being in shorts and t-shirts four weeks before pads. You can burn a kid out.”
Dingess said he preferred the three-week practice period in June and said the Timberwolves used some of their flex days then. As for the current period, Dingess said he and his staff will make the most of it.
“We can fine tune some stuff and install some stuff, let the kids run around a little bit,” Dingess said. “We have a lot of kids on vacation. It’s hard to do a whole lot. We’ve always done it in June because families schedule vacations in July. We’ll do some basic stuff and try to get a little better.”
Huntington High begins its three-week period on Monday.
“AAU nationals are this week, so a lot of our guys will be playing basketball,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “We’ll get rolling on the 12th.”
Cabell Midland also will practice football the last three weeks of July.
“We start next week,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “Next week, we’ll practice at 5 p.m. We’ll be off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Hurricane volleyball, the defending Class AAA, Region IV champion, starts three-week drills at 4 p.m. Tuesday.