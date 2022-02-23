The No. 2 seed Lady Rebels shot well from the perimeter and created turnovers by clogging No. 3 Sherman’s passing lanes as they advanced to the Region 1 Section 1 championship game on Thursday versus No. 1 Tug Valley, who beat No. 4 Van.
Sherman scored the first bucket of the game on a floater in the lane from Annika Roop but it would be all the Lady Tide would muster in the first frame as Tolsia jumped out to a quick 12-2 advantage thanks to a pair of buckets from Brooklyn Evans.
The Lady Rebels put their foot on the gas in the second quarter where they went on a 20-8 run on their way to a 32-10 halftime lead, which proved too much for Sherman to overcome.
Kerigan Salmons poured in 9 points in the frame — including a 3-point shot.
Tolsia outscored Sherman 25-5 in the third quarter to put the game completely out of reach as they led 57-15 going into the final quarter.
“I think our defense did some nice things but we were sloppy at times and missed some easy shots and such but we are in the championship game on Thursday and we are tickled to death to move on but we’ve got to improve and play better,” said Tolsia coach Ric Morrone.
Coach Morrone said that in a lopsided win, it can be challenging to keep a team focused.
“We had some injuries late in the season and we got to play a lot of people tonight,” he added. “We were able to rest some people in the third and fourth quarters. We’ve played a rugged schedule to try and get ready for this. We’ve got to take care of the ball and we missed some free throws early. We have to improve our defensive rebounding. Our young kids played with a lot of energy and that is encouraging.”
Sherman coach Rick Saunders conceded that he lost to a good team while he had three girls coming off of sickness — including leading scorer Hailea Skeens whose playing time was limited.
“They are a good team and in the end we lost to a better ball team,” he said. “Our girls didn’t give up and played hard throughout and that is all you can ask for. We gave it all we had.”
Salmons led Tolsia with 18 points and Skeens paced Sherman with 16.
Score by quarter
T — 12 20 25 11 — 68
S — 2 8 5 13 — 27
Individual scoring
T — Salmons 18, Evans 14, Snyder 11, Artrip 7, Young 7, Cassell 6, Block 3, Stevens 2