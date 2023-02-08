HUNTINGTON — The atmosphere in the Huntington St. Joe gym Friday was fun for fans and players, but particularly so for both from Tolsia.
The Rebels jumped to a 22-12 lead and made it stand up in a victory over the Irish in boys high school basketball in front of a loud crowd of about 300.
Colton Austin’s 3-point basket with 3:34 left in the first quarter gave Tolsia (12-6) a lead it never relinquished, despite a 36-point performance by St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim. The Rebels built double-digit leads, only to see Ehirim head charges to keep the Irish (10-7) in the game.
“We just had to be patient,” Tolsia coach Brian Stacy said. “We shot some inadvertent shots there a couple of times, then called timeout and tried to calm them down. When they’re feeling it, it’s hard to calm them down. When Ben Clayton’s hitting, he wants to shoot it.”
Clayton shot it well, making 6 of 13, including four 3-pointers to tie Bray Mollette with 16 points. Mollette, built like a fullback, drove the lane and the baseline like one, backing leading scorer Parker Watts, who finished with 21 points.
“That was one of our better games as far as moving the ball,” Stacy said. “We got some big rebounds there at the end.”
The Rebels, built a 27-17 lead after a hook shot by Bryson Muncy 6:19 before halftime. St. Joe pulled within 31-26 at 1:42 of the second quarter before Tolsia wrapped a pair of 3-pointers around a basket by the Irish’s Grady Poynter for a 37-28 halftime edge.
David Dingess’ basket sparked a 7-0 run early in the third quarter as the Rebels built their advantage to 12. Ehirim, though, made two foul shots and Poynter and Marcus Jackson made baskets to bring St. Joe, No. 10 in Class A, within 44-36 and prompt Stacy to call timeout.
The Rebels still led by eight after three periods, then used a 7-2 run to start the fourth to pull away.
Irish coach Todd Maynard said Tolsia’s 3-2 zone caused his team problems.
“We had some bad quarters,” Maynard said. “We didn’t play a whole game, a whole four quarters. They exploited it a lot and had a good game plan.”
Maynard praised Tolsia’s Bryson Muncy, who scored 10 points.
Poynter scored 16 points. Ehirim grabbed 11 rebounds.
Tolsia returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prestonsburg. St. Joe is back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday versus Charleston Catholic at West Virginia State University.
TOLSIA 22 15 19 17 — 73: Watts 21, Clayton 16, Mollette 16, Muncy 10, Austin 4, Ball 0, Dingess 6, D. Blackburn 0.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 14 14 19 14 — 61: Poynter 16, Ehirim 36, Jakson 5, Chen 2, Sanders 2, M. Reynolds 0.
Rebels come out on top at Miner Mountain
NEWTOWN — Tolsia traveled to Miner Mountain on Saturday night and picked off a win against Class AA Mingo Central by a final score of 53-50.
The Rebels rode the hot hand of sophomore guard Parker Watts as the sharpshooter scored a game high 27 points in the win, including 16 in the decisive second half, despite battling foul trouble.
“We’ve got to feed the hot hand,” Rebel coach Brian Stacy said. “He (Watts) was in foul trouble. He plays so hard for us and plays so aggressive. We’re going to feed him the ball when he’s hot like that. He hit three 3’s in a row there in the third and then that big floater late. Then we had to put him on the bench to buy some time when he got four fouls, and our two freshmen came in and gave us big minutes tonight. I’m extremely proud of those guys.”
Mingo Central led by as much as eight in the first half at 28-20 and had a 28-22 lead going into the halftime locker rooms. Coming out of the break is when Watts caught fire as he hit four three-pointers in the third quarter to get the Rebels back in the game.
Mingo Central looked like they were going to squeak out a win after Malaki Sheppard scored four straight points to give them a 50-49 lead with 50 seconds to play.
But Watts was fouled on Tolsia’s next trip down the floor and he calmly sank both bonus foul-shots to put the Rebels back on top for good at 51-50 with 36 seconds to play.
Mingo Central had a halfcourt heave to tie the game at the buzzer but it was off the mark as Tolsia escaped with the win.
Jake Cline and Chris Ross led Mingo Central with 12 points each while Sheppard joined them in double-figures with 11 and Ethan Thomason was next with seven points.
Ben Clayton and Bryson Muncy each scored seven points for the Rebels as they improved to 10-5 on the season with the win.
“We played a lot of younger kids tonight,” coach Stacy said. “At one time we had two freshman, two sophomore, and a junior on the floor. But we’re getting there. We looked better tonight than earlier in the year when we played them.”
Score by Quarters
THS: 9 13 17 14 — 53
MCHS: 13 15 10 12 — 50
Scoring
T: P. Watts 27, B. Clayton 7, B. Muncy 7, B. Mollette 5, E. Ball 3, D. Dingess 2, C. Austin 2
MC: J. Cline 12, C. Ross 12, M. Sheppard 11, E. Thomason 7, K. Trent 6, C> Porter 2, M. Hatfield 0
Lady Rebels squeak by Lincoln County 54-53
HAMLIN — Lincoln County hosted Class A No. 8 Tolsia for Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 2 and the Lady Rebels were able to sneak out of Hamlin with a slim 54-53 win.
The game was back-and-forth from the opening tip between the two teams as Lincoln County came out with the hot hand and hit four three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-14 lead.
Tolsia jumped in front 17-16 after a Kerrigan Salmons three-pointer early in the second quarter but the Panthers surged back on top as five straight points from Kaden Peters gave them a 23-18 lead.
An old-fashioned three-point play by Peters gave LC a 28-24 lead late in the first half but the Rebels got a bucket from guard Autumn Block and another trey from Kerrigan Salmons to give them a 29-28 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers quickly jumped back in front after a jumper from Peters to start the second half and they extended their lead back to five at 38-33 after a three from senior Elizabeth Blankenship. Tolsia kept battling back however as a bucket from Block knotted the game back up at 40 apiece.
Becca Pennington came off the bench to give the Lady Panthers a boost late in the third quarter as she got a putback to fall and gave her team a 43-40 lead going into the fourth.
Midway through the final quarter LC had a 49-45 lead after another trey from Maci Lunsford, her fourth of the night, but Salmons responded with a 5-0 run to give the Lady Rebels the lead at 50-49.
A free-throw from LC’s Hayden Moore tied the game at 50 a minute later but Block had an answer for Tolsia as she drove past the Panther defense and scored to put them on top for good at 52-50 with a minute left.
Lincoln County was down 54-51 and had the ball with 12 seconds left but the Panthers elected to shoot a two-pointer to bring the score to 54-53. They called a timeout with two seconds left but it was all for naught as they never could get the ball back and Tolsia secured the win.
Lunsford paced Lincoln County with 19 points on the day while Peters joined her in double-figures with 12 points and Blankneship scored 10. Gracie Clay also added eight points to the cause for the Lady Panthers.
Salmons paced Tolsia with a game high 24 points while Block was right behind her with 18 points and Julie Young tossed in seven.
Tolsia improved to 11-8 on the season as they earned the sweep over the Lady Panthers while Lincoln County fell to 5-13.
Score by Quarters
THS: 14 15 11 14 — 54
LCHS: 16 12 15 10 — 53
Scoring
T: K. Salmons 24, A. Block 18, J. Young 7, E. Artrip 3, K. Preece 2
LC: M. Lunsford 19, K. Peters 12, E. Blankenship 10, G. Clay 8, H. Moore 2, B. Pennington 2