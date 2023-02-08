Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The atmosphere in the Huntington St. Joe gym Friday was fun for fans and players, but particularly so for both from Tolsia.

The Rebels jumped to a 22-12 lead and made it stand up in a victory over the Irish in boys high school basketball in front of a loud crowd of about 300.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

