NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — Tug Valley had their way with rival Tolsia on Friday night at Bob Brewer Stadium as the Panthers dominated on both sides of the ball and came away with a 41-0 win.
“Our guys got up for this one, they came in here and were really ready to play tonight and the scoreboard showed that,” TVHS head coach Hady Ford said after the win. “Our guys are young out there this year but they are growing up in a hurry, And tonight it showed.”
After a scoreless first quarter that saw both teams struggle to get anything going offensively, the Panthers (2-3) finally got some momentum midway through the second quarter following a punt return by Tanner Urconis that set them up with the ball at the 46-yard line.
After three strong runs by freshman quarterback Elijah Fluty moved the Panthers deep into Rebel territory, senior running back Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk put the first points on the board as he punched it into the endzone from 2 yards away.
Kirk’s point after try was no good as the Panthers took the 6-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first half.
On the ensuing Rebel drive, Tolsia was playing from behind the chains following a holding call and heas coach Eric Crum was forced to call a pass play on a 3rd and long from deep in their own territory.
QB David Dingess’s pass was then picked off by TVHS freshman Adam Slone and he returned it to the Rebel 11-yard line to set the Panthers up with another prime scoring opportunity.
Head coach Hady Ford’s club capitalized on the Tolsia mistake as just two plays later Fluty ran it into the endzone from five yards away. Kirk’s PAT split the uprights and the Panthers took the 13-0 lead with 3:30 left in the half.
Tolsia took the opening kickoff in the second half of play and were poised to score their first points of the game as Eli Blackburn broke loose down the sideline and only had green grass between him and the endzone.
However, as Blackburn was about to cross the goal line, he lost control of the ball and fumbled it through the endzone. By rule, the officials ruled it a touchback and the Panthers took over at the 20-yard line.
On the next TV possession Fluty went out with an unknown injury and was replaced by Buddy Marcum, who started the first four games as quarterback for the Panthers. Marcum filled in admirably as he came into the game and ran for four touchdowns over the final quarter and a half of the contest as Tug Valley put the game on ice.
Marcum, who started the game on the offensive line and was wearing No. 59, scored on touchdown runs of 25, 71, 30, and 82 yards with the latter giving the Panthers the 41-0 lead and setting up the running clock with 8:58 left in the game.
“Buddy is a great kid. He’s willing to play anywhere for us,” coach Ford said. “He goes from offensive guard to defensive line, to linebacker, to quarterback. He does anything and everything you need and with a great attitude. He’s just a total team player. I’m truly ecstatic that he did what he did tonight because of who he is.”
Marcum finished with an astounding 269 yards rushing on nine carries, good for over 29 yards per carry. Fluty ran for 67 yards on 10 carries while Kirk ran for 22 yards on seven carries before being ejected along with Tolsia’s Levi Parsley following an altercation midway through the third quarter.
Tolsia was limited to only 158 yards rushing on the night, all coming on the ground, and were led by Blackburn’s 126 yards on 25 carries. Dingess finished 0-8 passing and ran eight times for 20 yards.
Defensively Tug Valley was led by senior Ethan Colegrove who tallied 13 tackles in the night, including three for a loss, while Slone followed him with 11. Kyle Hodge and freshman Austin Smith each recovered a fumble.
The visiting Rebels were led by Blackburn and Parsley who had six stops each while Zach Ramey picked of a Fluty pass in the first half.
With the loss the Rebels fell to 0-4 on the season and they will return to action on the road once again next week at Mingo Central.
The win propelled Tug Valley to 2-3 on the season after starting the year 0-3. They are scheduled to have an open week this upcoming week but are trying to find an opponent to schedule a game after having to cancel a contest with Phelps two weeks prior.
If the Panthers can’t find an opponent to fill in during the bye week then they will take the field again on Oct. 15 as they travel to Westside.
THS (0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
TVHS (2-3) 0 13 14 14 — 41
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
TV: Tanner Kirk 2 yard run (Kirk PAT no good) 6:25
TV: Elijah Fluty 5 yard run (Kirk PAT Good) 3:30
Third Quarter
TV: Buddy Marcum 25 yard run (Kirk PAT no good) 4:37
TV: Marcum 71 yard run (Marcum run good) 2:12
Fourth Quarter
TV: Marcum 30 yard run (Adam Slone run good) 11:53
TV: Marcum 82 yard run (Slone run good) 8:58