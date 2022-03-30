WILLIAMSON — Mingo Central picked up their first win of the season on Monday night at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson as they mercy-ruled Tolsia by a final of 11-1 in six innings.
Senior hurler Tyler Ooten pitched a complete game gem to pick up the win for head coach Jacob Staton’s Miners as he struck out 12 batters in six innings and allowed just three hits while walking just a single batter.
In the bottom of the 6th inning the Miners (1-3) blew what had been a 3-1 game wide open as they plated eight runs in the inning and came away with the 10 run win.
The Rebels (0-6) had to pull starting pitcher Brady Kirk going into the 6th inning and Mingo Central batters feasted off the three bullpen pitchers for Tolsia as they connected on five base hits, drew three walks, and was hit by a pitch in the inning alone.
Winning pitcher Tyler Ooten smacked a RBI double in the inning while Aiden Dove, Aaron Blankenship, Caleb Rogers, and Noah Blankenship had RBI singles, and Tyler Mitchem had a sacrifice fly.
Tolsia got on the scoreboard first in the contest as freshman Luke Williamson reached base on an error and later came around to score after Julian Vance singled and the ball bounced away from the Miner centerfielder.
Mingo answered in the ensuing half inning as Dove reached base on an error and scored on a RBI single from Ooten.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the 5th inning as Ooten and Kirk were keeping both offenses off balance.
The Miners took their first lead of the game in that half inning as Ooten lined a single to center to score Dove and Aaron Blankenship followed him with a long triple to deep right that plated Ooten and made the score 3-1.
Mingo Central plated 10 hits in the win led by Ooten’s 3-4 performance with three RBIs. Aaron Blankenship finished 2-3 with a walk and two RBIs while Rogers finished 2-4 with a double.
Dove and Noah Blankenship added a single and a pair of RBIs while Dove led the way with three runs scored. Mitchem had the final Miners hit and also knocked in a run with the sac fly.
Vance had all three base hits for Tolsia, all singles, but was stranded on the base paths each time.
Kirk took the loss on the hill for the Rebels as he went five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on just five hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Tolsia fell to 0-6 on the season with the loss while Mingo Central improved to 1-3.
Score by Innings
THS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1
MCHS: 1 0 0 0 2 8 — 11 10 2
