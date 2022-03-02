LOGAN — The road to Charleston got even closer for Tug Valley.
The Tug Valley High School girls basketball team inched one step closer to the state tournament with a 51-40 victory over rival Tolsia in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 championship game Thursday at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Tug Valley, the top seed and ranked No. 8 in the state, improved to 16-5 and is slated to host Calhoun County in next Wednesday’s Class A Region 4 co-final for the right to make it back to Charleston. Calhoun lost to Gilmer County 71-67 on Thursday night.
Tolsia dropped to 15-6 but is still alive as well. The Lady Rebels can still make it to the state tournament but will have to travel to Gilmer County next Wednesday in the other regional co-final.
The Lady Panthers are on a roll, upping their winning streak to 13 games.
Audrey Evans led Tug Valley’s balanced attack with 16 points. Kenzie Browning had 12, Kaylea Baisden 11 and Autumn Hall 10.
“I’m proud of my team,” Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said. “It’s a good win and we’ll take it. It was a little bit ugly at times. This is the fourth straight year we’ve beaten them in the section.”
Tolsia was paced by Autumn Block and Kerigan Salmons, who tossed in 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Tug Valley led by as many as 12 points, but Tolsia kept nipping at the Lady Panthers’ heels. The game was not put away until late in the fourth quarter.
Tolsia trailed just 39-34 with 6:01 left after a 3 by Lynndsey Cassell. The Rebels trimmed it back to 42-37 with 3:02 to go after Block’s long-range 3-pointer.
“It seemed like we were one stop away or one shot away,” said Tolsia Coach Ric Morrone. “We struggled a little bit there with the free throws. It was a two-possession game. We got it down to five points at one point. We fought hard and that’s all that you can do. Tug Valley is a great team.”
The Lady Panthers jumped out on top 7-0 early and led 13-10 after one quarter.
Tolsia took a one-point lead briefly, but Tug then countered with a 9-0 run to grab a 22-14 lead. The run was fueled by a pair of 3s by Evans.
TVHS led 29-20 at the half and 39-29 after three quarters.
Tug Valley beat Tolsia in the sectional title game for the second straight year. The two teams did not meet during the regular season. The Lady Panthers also eliminated the Lady Rebels in the sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020.