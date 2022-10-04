GLENHAYES – After nearly month of playing games on the road, the confines of Wilt Salmons Athletic Field proved not to be too friendly to the home team as the Tolsia Rebels had their homecoming spoiled by rival Tug Valley, 44-7.
The Panthers (5-1) jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, using a passing attack led by quarterback Elijah Fluty who completed four of his first five throws including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Elia.
Early in the second quarter, however, the Rebels' (0-5) passing attack would answer when Luke Williamson hit his receiver David Dingess in stride for a 66-yard score. Miguel Camara would tack on the extra point and Tolsia would trail just 12-7 with 11:50 to play in the first half.
But, from that point on, the turnover problems that have plagued the Rebels all year long would once again become an issue.
Tolsia went on to throw three interceptions and allow Tug Valley to recover an onside kick.
“78 percent of the points we’ve given up this year are off of turnovers,” Tolsia head coach David Thompson said. “If we could cut those mistakes out and get out of our own way, then our season looks totally different.”
The Panthers would take a 24-7 lead into halftime before exploding for 20 third quarter points to run away from the Rebels. It was the third straight game Tolsia has been held scoreless in the second half.
For the Panthers, Fluty finished the game completing 13 out of his 20 passing attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Adam Slone added 149 yards and two scores of his own on the ground.
Tolsia managed just 150-yards of total offense, but the Rebels did find some late success running the football with fullback Levi Parsley who had 49 yards on nine rushes, all in the fourth quarter.
The Rebels had opportunities, as the Tolsia receivers had some success in getting behind the Panther secondary but Williamson couldn’t connect often enough, completing just 4 of 12 passes.
“We had guys open all night,” Dingess said. “They ran a lot of cover zero, which gave us some chances. We just couldn’t take advantage. We had drops, we had interceptions. The turnovers killed us.”
Tolsia will be back in action this week, hosting the Mingo Central Miners. Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.