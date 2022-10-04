Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20221005-wcns-tolsiacourt01

The Tolsia High School 2022 Homecoming Court is pictured in Glenhayes, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Submitted Photo

GLENHAYES – After nearly month of playing games on the road, the confines of Wilt Salmons Athletic Field proved not to be too friendly to the home team as the Tolsia Rebels had their homecoming spoiled by rival Tug Valley, 44-7.

The Panthers (5-1) jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, using a passing attack led by quarterback Elijah Fluty who completed four of his first five throws including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Elia.

