SPRING VALLEY — Thursday was Spring Valley football player Ben Turner’s day, as he signed with West Liberty University.
Friday was Turner’s sister Sydney’s turn in the spotlight. The Timberwolves third baseman went 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs batted in to lead Spring Valley to an 11-2 softball victory over Huntington High.
“We came out ready,” Sydney Turner said. “Our bats were hot.”
The Timberwolves (5-4) gave Turner plenty of help. Brenna Reedy went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run. Emma Sowder was 2 for 2 with a walk, Brooklyn Osburn tripled in a run and Kate Spry doubled and knocked in two runs. All those players backed winning pitcher Madison Pitts, who allowed one unearned run on two hits, with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
“Madison pitched a good game and we hit the ball better than we have the last couple of games,” Reedy said.
Reedy, a transfer from Fairland, said her homer to straightaway center field was the result of “getting up there and getting loose.” The blast erased a 1-0 deficit built when Jayla Bias-Smith scored on an error.
Spring Valley tacked on two more runs in the second when Spry doubled in Turner, then scored on a wild pitch. Turner came through again in the third when she tripled down the left field line to plate Reedy and Pitts. Turner then crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Spry.
In the fourth, Sowder bunted for a hit and scored on Osburn’s triple. Osburn scored on a wild pitch before Kennedy Davis came home on a single by Turner.
The Highlanders (1-11) added a run in the fifth when Amillia Howard singled home Akyia Faulk.
Spring Valley entertains Riverside at 11 a.m. Saturday. Huntington visits Scott at 5 p.m. Saturday.
HUNTINGTON 100 01 — 2 4 2
SPRING VALLEY 323 3x — 11 10 2
Pitts, R. Adkins (5) and Townsend; Howard and Johnson.