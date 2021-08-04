HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe High School not only hired a boys basketball coach in Tolsia’s Todd Maynard, the Irish have picked up a pair of transfers.
Jesse Muncy, a senior and second-team Class A all-state guard from Tolsia, and Ty Smith, a junior guard from Spring Valley, are transferring to St. Joe, according to Maynard.
Cabell Midland and Fairland also received transfers from one another. Linebacker/safety Tevin Taylor transferred from the Dragons to the Knights, while basketball player Ethan Taylor is said to have left Cabell Midland for Fairland.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Hurricane football standout Brogan Brown received a scholarship offer from Glenville State.
Lindsey Wilson College offered Russell basketball player Brady Bell. Woodrow Wilson’s Cooper Vaught committed to play baseball at Concord. Wheelersburg thrower Justus Steward signed with the University of Rio Grande for track and field. Spring Valley running back Ben Turner visited Washington & Lee.