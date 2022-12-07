Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

“There’s a lot of good things happening in West Virginia and so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season, and the return of the WVDNR’s license giveaway is just one more thing that makes our beautiful state such a great place to hunt and fish,” Gov. Justice said.

