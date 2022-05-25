HUNTINGTON — Over the last several years, there has been something missing from the summer months for Joe Suttles.
Suttles, a local basketball enthusiast and boys basketball assistant coach at Rose Hill Christian, has seen a gap in his summer schedule where the Valleyball 3-on-3 tournament used to be an annual July staple.
Now that COVID-19 has subsided enough for events to return to the court, Suttles wanted to resurrect what had been one of the Tri-State’s most visible and exciting basketball tournaments.
Earlier this month, Suttles got word from Kathy McKenna at the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Division that approval was reached for the tournament to make its return.
Valleyball 2K22 will take place July 9-10, marking the first time since 2015 that the tournament has taken the two courts at RPA Memorial Park.
Much like its recent format, games will involve “A” and “B” divisions, with “A” division teams having players with college basketball experience. The “B” division will be for teams whose players have high school experience or less.
Teams can have up to six players and cost is $25 per player to participate.
Suttles said that once word came down from McKenna about the approval to restart the event, he went to work on sponsorships, which he is still accepting.
To give families more to do while at the tournament, Suttles is also incorporating a cornhole tournament, which has singles play for $20 or $40 for a doubles team.
There will also be activities in the field at RPA Memorial Park for younger kids.
The two-day tournament will bring plenty of fun to the Valleyball courts while also resurrecting plenty of memories from the full-court 3-on-3 tournament that ran for 30 years in the Spring Valley area.
For those interested in playing in the event or those interested in serving as sponsors for the tournament, contact Suttles at (304) 654-9841.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.