Vinson wins boys Middle School Championship

Wayne County News
Feb 22, 2022

FORT GAY — The Vinson Middle School boys basketball team took the win in the Wayne County Championship game against Buffalo Middle School. The Tigers beat the Bison 49-26 in a game hosted at Fort Gay Middle School.