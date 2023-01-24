Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Spring Valley High School girls basketball team shut down visiting Capital, 64-40, in recent match-up.

The host Timberwolves (13-2), led 31-4 after one quarter of a triumph over the Cougars (0-14).

