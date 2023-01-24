The Spring Valley High School girls basketball team shut down visiting Capital, 64-40, in recent match-up.
The host Timberwolves (13-2), led 31-4 after one quarter of a triumph over the Cougars (0-14).
Allie Daniels led Spring Valley with 14 points. Hallie Bailey scored 12 points, made nine steals and issued eight assists. Haleigh Crum scored 10 points. Dria Parker scored seven points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
CAPITAL 4 11 8 17 — 40: Frith 4, Davis 6, Lyons 3, Potter 10, Dunlap 5, Foye 12.
SPRING VALLEY 31 15 16 2 — 64: Henson 3, Petry 2, Adkins 4, Bailey 12, Ellis 12, Parker 7, Daniels 14.
WAYNE 65, SISSONVILLE 37: — The Pioneers, top-ranked in Class AAA, improved to 15-0 with a over the visiting Indians (6-8). Mikayla Stacy scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, made six steals and handed out three assists for Wayne. Laneigh Brooks scored 14 points and Brooke Adkins 12.
WAYNE 47, LOGAN 39: The host Pioneers (14-0), top-ranked in Class AAA, overcame an early deficit to defeat the Wildcats (6-8). Wayne outscored Logan 12-4 in the fourth quarter.
Tolsia loses to Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Sophi Hutchinson scored 18 points on Saturday to lead her Chesapeake Panthers to a 52-39 win over the Tolsia Rebels at Persin Court.
Hutchinson was the game’s high-point player with three 3-pointers. She shot 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the second half to help Chesapeake defeat Tolsia for the second time this season in a non-league matchup.
Chesapeake (15-5) opened a first-quarter lead at the foul line, where the Panthers shot 9 of 12 from the free throw line after four technical fouls were called. Three of those were called on Tolsia head coach Ric Morrone, resulting in his ejection with 1:47 left in the period. The other was called on the Rebels’ Kerigan Salmons after she was whistled for an intentional foul, then hit with a technical after protesting the call with the official.
Morrone protested also prompting the officials to assess the technical fouls on him.
Hutchinson, Kate Ball, Erin Hicks, and Abbey Isaacs all converted foul shots from the calls and helped the Panthers surge to an 18-8 lead.
Assistant coach Jake Arbaugh took over for Morrone and guided the Rebels back to within 28-24 with 7:24 left in the third quarter, but Chesapeake found its shooting touch late in the game after struggling from the floor for much of the contest.
“We obviously didn’t shoot well today,” Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball said. “We got in some foul trouble just like Tolsia did. I felt it was a very uneven performance out of us.”
The 10-point Chesapeake lead at the end of the first quarter was cut to five points through 4:21 of the second period by Tolsia (9-6).
The Rebels got no closer through the rest of the first half as Isaacs, Brooklyn McComas and Hannah Webb made field goals as part of an 8-2 Panthers’ run put it back ahead 28-15.
Before halftime, Tolsia took advantage of fouls called on Chesapeake by converting on all six of its free throw chances to close the gap to 28-21 at halftime.
“I was proud of our girls for really pulling together,” Morrone said after the game. “We played about as well as we could against them. (Ball) has a real good team.”
Chesapeake defeated Tolsia 69-35 Dec. 28 at the Ceredo-Kenova Community Center. The Panthers took a large lead in the first quarter of that game and held off any rally by the Rebels.
On Saturday, Tolsia refused to go away.
Chesapeake forced the Rebels into 18 turnovers for the game, and late in the third quarter used that to rebuild a double-digit lead.
Kate Ball scored seven of her 10 points in the third quarter and Hutchinson’s second 3-pointer of the period put Chesapeake ahead 43-28 with 1:33 left in the frame.
Salmons led Tolsia with nine points. Ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Class A Poll, the Rebels will play Hurley, Va., on Tuesday in Glenhayes.
TOLSIA 8 13 12 6 — 39: Artrip 3-5 1-1 1-4 8, Preece 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Block 2-5 1-2 2-2 7, Salmons 2-10 0-6 5-6 9, Stevens 3-4 0-0 1-1 7, Crum 1-4 0-1 4-4 6. Team 12-34 2-11 13-17 39.
CHESAPEAKE 18 10 17 7 — 52: Hutchinson 3-10 3-7 9-10 18, Ro. Isaacs 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, A. Isaacs 6-11 1-3 2-2 15, Ball 3-12 0-6 4-6 10, Hicks 0-3 0-1 1-3 1, McComas 2-7 2-7 0-0 6, Webb 1-2 0-0 0-2 2. Team 15-46 6-25 16-23 52.
Boys basketball
Spring Valley beats Capital in overtime
CHARLESTON — Capital has been waiting all season for that springboard win to start a wave of momentum. Well, the Cougars will have to wait a bit longer, thanks to Clay Robertson and a resilient bunch from Spring Valley.
Robertson knocked down 32 points, including five big ones in overtime Friday night, as the Timberwolves fended off potential disaster to claim a 72-66 victory at Capital High School.
Spring Valley (9-4) led by 13 points in the fourth quarter before Capital ended regulation on a 17-7 run over the final 6:30.
Robertson gave the Wolves the lead for good on a basket while being fouled with 1:43 remaining in OT. Spring Valley then cashed in all six of its free throws the rest of the way to finally claim victory.
Spring Valley used the offensive glass to build its early lead and finished with a whopping 46-30 edge in total rebounds. Ty Smith and Colten Caldwell each grabbed 11 missed shots, Tate Adkins nine and Keyan Grayson eight for the Wolves.
Caldwell (12 points), Grayson (12) and Adkins (10) also found their way into double-figure scoring for Spring Valley. Caldwell was 4 of 4 at the foul line down the stretch of OT.
Spring Valley led 33-26 at halftime and kept building that advantage as high as 49-36 in the third quarter and 54-41 with about seven minutes left in regulation.
“At halftime, it was just about slowing down, playing our pace of the game. You know Capital has a lot of athletic kids that want to get into us and push us and press ahead.
“We knew we had to handle the pressure and I thought our kids did a great job with that.’’
Capital took its first lead at 58-57 on a 3-pointer by Taeshaun Hines with 3:48 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars were also up 60-59 when Clark fed Sha’lik Hampton for a basket with 2:13 remaining.
Robertson then made both his free throws with 2:10 left to hand the lead back to Spring Valley at 61-60, and the only scoring after that was Clark’s one foul shot at the 49-second mark to send the game into overtime.
Clark led Capital with 19 points and was followed by Grant Barclay (15) and Markel Booker (11).
Barclay came off the bench to bury five corner 3s and fuel the Cougars’ comeback.
Hampton (broken toe) and Booker (shoulder) both returned to the lineup after missing time.
For Hampton, expected to be a key force inside for the Cougars, it marked his season debut and he played about two quarters in a limited role.
Spring Valley 13 20 19 9 11 — 72: Grayson 4-10 2-2 12, Robertson 8-22 12-15 32, Adkins 3-11 3-4 10, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Caldwell 3-5 6-8 12, Mosser 1-2 0-0 2, Hazlett 0-1 0-0 0, totals 21-58 23-29 72
Capital 8 18 15 20 5 — 66: Clark 6-15 7-8 19, Hines 1-7 4-4 7, Pendleton 0-1 1-2 1, Booker 3-6 5-6 11, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Loveless 0-3 2-3 2, Hampton 3-7 0-0 7, Barclay 5-9 0-0 15, Mills 2-4 0-1 4, totals 20-53 19-24 66
3-point shooting: SV 6-15 (Grayson 2-3, Robertson 4-7, Adkins 1-5), Capital 7-18 (Clark 0-1, Hines 1-4, Pendleton 0-1, Bennett 0-1, Loveless 0-1, Hampton 1-1, Barclay 5-9)
WAYNE 72, SISSONVILLE 60: The host Pioneers (6-6) scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to knock off the Indians (3-10). Wayne scored seven in the final 45 seconds, with Ronnie Staley making the tying and winning baskets. Staley finished with 18 points. Isaac Meddings scored 14 and Peyton Marcum 10. Tanner Griffith paced Sissonville with 16 points. Jacob Wiseman scored 14 and Ben Smith 13.