Wayne High School hosted its annual Meet the Pioneers event Friday, Aug. 19 at Pioneer Field.
The event, a yearly tradition in Wayne, recognizes athletes all the way from youth to high school.
It serves as a way to not only prepare for the upcoming 2022 fall sports season, but to also bring the community together with the players of each sport.
This year’s event featured special guest baby Steele Merritt who was officially announced to the community which has bounded together over the last year to support.
Organizer of Meet the Pioneers Steve Stapleton had planned months previous to include Merritt in the event as a way to formally introduce him to the Wayne community.
“I really hoped he would be home and healthy enough to attend and let everyone in Wayne County get a good look at him,” Stapleton said.
A Wayne High School football scrimmage game followed the event.
The Wayne football season will officially begin Friday, Aug. 26 with a “Clash in the County” game against the Tolsia High School Rebels in Glenhayes. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
