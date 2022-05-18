WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneer Baseball season was ended by a successful sixth inning by Scott High School which led to the 7-2 regional loss.
The Friday, May 13 game against Scott was a heartbreaker for Wayne Pioneers Varsity, as they lost the lead late in a 7-2 defeat.
The game was tied at two with Scott batting in the bottom of the sixth when Austin Light singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
In the second inning, Scott got their offense started. Light hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.
Dylan Grant was credited with the victory for Scott. The hurler lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out seven. Brady Carrico threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Kiah Napier took the loss for Wayne Pioneers Varsity. The righthander allowed ten hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out one and walking one.
Levi Queen, Napier, Parker Adkins and Logan Prater each collected one hit for the Pioneers.
Scott scattered ten hits in the game. Cooper Martin and Carrico each had multiple hits for Scott. Martin went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Scott in hits.
WAYNE 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 1
SCOTT 0 1 0 0 0 6 X 7 10 1
Wayne Pioneers Varsity Takes The Win Over Chapmanville Regional
The Wayne Pioneers Varsity was able to score more runs than Chapmanville Regional, taking the victory on Thursday, 7-5 and advancing to play Scott on Friday, May 13.
Wayne Pioneers Varsity got on the board in the second inning. Braxton Marcum was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Chapmanville Regional evened things up at two in the bottom of the third inning. An error scored one run for Chapmanville Regional.
After Wayne Pioneers Varsity scored one run in the top of the fifth, Chapmanville Regional answered with one of their own. Chapmanville Regional then answered when Will Kirkendall doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Wayne Pioneers Varsity pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Logan Prater singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run and Ike Chinn doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Levi Cassidy was the winning pitcher for Wayne Pioneers Varsity. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing five runs on ten hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Andrew Farley took the loss for Chapmanville Regional. The bulldog surrendered three runs on two hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking one.
Kirkendall started the game for Chapmanville Regional. The hurler surrendered four runs on seven hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one
Wayne Pioneers Varsity totaled ten hits. Prater, Levi Queen, and Chinn each managed multiple hits for Wayne Pioneers Varsity. Chinn, Queen, and Prater all had two hits to lead Wayne Pioneers Varsity.
Chapmanville Regional saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game. Talan Thompson, Kirkendall, and Evan Plumley all managed multiple hits for Chapmanville Regional.
WAYNE 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 7 1 0 1
CHAPMANVILLE 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 5 1 0 3
Logan leads early, beating Pioneers 11-1
The Wayne Pioneers fell behind early, and couldn’t come back in an 11-1 loss to Logan on Tuesday, May 10.
Logan scored on a fielder’s choice by Dawson Maynard, a single by Konner Lowe, and a single by Ryan Roberts in the first inning.
The Pioneers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Logan, giving up 11 runs.
Logan got things started in the first inning. Maynard hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.
Logan scored five runs in the second inning. Jake Ramey, Maynard, and Roberts each drove in runs during the inning.
Jared Burnette earned the win for Logan. The hurler surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one. A number of pitchers entered the game as relief, with Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack, Chad Burnette, and Joey Canterbury all securing outs and ultimately the victory.
Eli Steele took the loss for Wayne Pioneers Varsity. The righty lasted one inning, allowing three hits and three runs while walking one.
Levi Cassidy, Brayden Jackson, and Parker Adkins each collected one hit to lead Wayne Pioneers Varsity. Wayne Pioneers Varsity didn’t commit a single error in the field. Jackson had six chances in the field, the most on the team.
Logan racked up ten hits. Williamson, Ramey, and Lowe each racked up multiple hits for Logan. Logan was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Lowe had the most chances in the field with five.
WAYNE 0 0 0 1 0 X X 1 3 0
LOGAN 3 5 3 0 X X X 1 1 1 0 0