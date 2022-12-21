Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — It was Issac Meddings, Ronnie Staley and Zane Adkins who once again led the Pioneers to a victory, this time over county rival the Tolsia Rebels.

The Wayne Boys Basketball team took down Tolsia High School at home Saturday, Dec. 17.

Tags

Recommended for you