WAYNE — It was Issac Meddings, Ronnie Staley and Zane Adkins who once again led the Pioneers to a victory, this time over county rival the Tolsia Rebels.
The Wayne Boys Basketball team took down Tolsia High School at home Saturday, Dec. 17.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WAYNE — It was Issac Meddings, Ronnie Staley and Zane Adkins who once again led the Pioneers to a victory, this time over county rival the Tolsia Rebels.
The Wayne Boys Basketball team took down Tolsia High School at home Saturday, Dec. 17.
Meddings led in points with 18, while Staley was named player of the game scoring 13 points and Adkins came in with 14 points to secure the win.
The win was a team effort however with each Wayne player scoring at least two in the match-up.
The brings the Pioneers to a 3-1 season, with one loss to Teays Valley Christian who beat Wayne by only 3 points Friday evening in the 64-61 loss. The game was part of the FCA Hoops Classic at WV State University.
Meddings led in points against Teays with 21 points while Adkins and Staley added 12 and 10 respectively. The Lions now sport a 5-1 record.
The Pioneers were back in action Tuesday against Buffalo at home and will be on the court Friday at Scott High School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia’s 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt…
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia's 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt…
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one came at us out of left field, so to speak.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 17-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown on Thursday to play host to Clemson at 7 p.m. at…
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 18-ranked West Virginia men’s soccer team concludes its two-match road trip by traveling to Penn State on Friday. …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.