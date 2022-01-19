Wayne beats Tolsia at home, 86-57 By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Jan 19, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 8 Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now ALL PHOTOS: The Wayne Pioneers take on the Tolsia Rebels at home in a 87-57 victory. Photos by Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers boys basketball team pulled off another win against county rival Tolsia over the weekend at home.The Wayne Varsity Boys beat the Rebels, 86-57.Senior Ryan Maynard helped lead the team to the win with 21 points while Freshman Issac Meddings had the most points with 23.Both Junior Dillon May and Sophomore Zane Adkins contributed 15 points each in the win as well.On the Tolsia side, Colton Austin and Julian Vance scored 12 points each, Ben Clayton scored 11 and Parker Watts scored 10 of the team’s 57 total.The wins were split between Wayne Varsity with the win and the Tolsia Junior Varsity who beat the Wayne Junior Varsity, 60-59. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR.MELISSA JO EKERSEUGENE “Curly” CLAYNORMAN STALEYNOAH “TINY” ADKINSJustice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19Wayne beats Tolsia at home, 86-57First snow of 2022 paints Wayne County whiteElection Watch 2022: Campaign filingsSpecial Metals layoffs come as strike negotiations continue Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries FLORETTA BLAIR EUGENE “Curly” CLAY MARSHA K. FLUTY RUBY PORTER HERMA JEAN ROSE CAROLYN SUE RATCLIFF CLAY WATTS MELISSA JO EKERS PAUL B. STONE WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR.