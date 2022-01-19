Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers boys basketball team pulled off another win against county rival Tolsia over the weekend at home.

The Wayne Varsity Boys beat the Rebels, 86-57.

Senior Ryan Maynard helped lead the team to the win with 21 points while Freshman Issac Meddings had the most points with 23.

Both Junior Dillon May and Sophomore Zane Adkins contributed 15 points each in the win as well.

On the Tolsia side, Colton Austin and Julian Vance scored 12 points each, Ben Clayton scored 11 and Parker Watts scored 10 of the team’s 57 total.

The wins were split between Wayne Varsity with the win and the Tolsia Junior Varsity who beat the Wayne Junior Varsity, 60-59.

