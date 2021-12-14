GLENHAYES — The Wayne Pioneers traveled to Rebel country Monday evening and brought back a win against Tolsia High School after a double overtime game.
The Wayne High School Varsity basketball team beat Tolsia High School, 75-68, in a nail-biter of a game that pitted two young teams against each other.
Head Coach Sam Cochenour said though in football Tolsia is a rival, in basketball they aren’t seen quite the same way — but a win is always a win.
“For me this wasn’t an overhyped game, it was just a game,” he said. “We came out and we played hard and got a win. Now we move on to conference teams and start to see what we are facing as young team.”
Speaking of young, Freshman Ronnie Staley had a standout game scoring 26 of Wayne’s points in the win.
Lone Senior Ryan Maynard scored 15 of the team’s points, and Cochenour said he showed his maturity in the game.
“Ryan was able to show great leadership to help with the win,” he said. “He is our only senior on the young team and he knows how to lead.”
Cochenour added that it is important as the team progresses through the season that “freshman mistakes” are limited to freshman and the team builds and learns from those each game.
On the Tolsia side, Parker Ward scored 27 points and was a standout for the Rebels in the hard-fought game.
“We both have young teams and we both played well,” Cochenour said. “We were the ones that were able to come out on top in the end.”
The win brings the Pioneers to a 3-0 record so far in the 2021 season heading into a conference game against Sissonville Tuesday night.
The Wayne JV boys team also won against Tolsia, 51-33.
On the girls side of the court, the WHS basketball team is 2-0 as of press time Tuesday leaving both Wayne teams in good standing beginning the season.