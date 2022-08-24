Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

As an effort to include as many sports and games as possible in print, the Wayne County News wants your photos and stats this year.

Nikki Dotson Merritt is asking that all book keepers, score keepers, photographers, coaches and more submit game information and any photos taken of Wayne County teams to ndotson@hdmediallc.com.

