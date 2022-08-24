Wayne County News wants your sports info, photos Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Aug 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As an effort to include as many sports and games as possible in print, the Wayne County News wants your photos and stats this year.Nikki Dotson Merritt is asking that all book keepers, score keepers, photographers, coaches and more submit game information and any photos taken of Wayne County teams to ndotson@hdmediallc.com.Information submitted will be used in either a weekly sports roundup or individual articles.Any age level is appreciated.Thank you in advance! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Blue Gold News James, Smith hoping to celebrate many happy (punt) returns MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This is probably a fact that has been bouncing around within your mind as a West Virginia fan, the kind of thoug… WVU women’s soccer promotional schedule announced MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s soccer team has announced its promotional slate for the 2022 home season. Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, star… WVU's path to the ACC MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just a couple of days ago, influential sports talk show host Dan Patrick lit the fuse on another round of confer… WVU interviews turn to a weighty subject MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The media session held after Wednesday's third day of West Virginia took a turn toward a weighty issue almost as… Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEditorial: Prichard facility's future likely will diverge from its original planWanda Louise AdkinsDeloris Jean Gilkerson JarrellHoldin Kane SmithTickets on sale for Healing Appalachia concert, featuring Tyler ChildersAshby Grey Walker LeachGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteBeulah Adkins BaisdenFreddie Gean HillSpring Valley kicks off fall with Meet the Timberwolves Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Linda Lee Finley Beulah Adkins Baisden Wanda Louise Adkins Hester Maxine Murphy Linda Sue Maynard Brenda Frazier Angela Williamson Ratcliff Freddie Gean Hill Deloris Jean Gilkerson Jarrell Wanda Louise Adkins