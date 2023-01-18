NITRO — Wayne’s girls basketball team showed why it is the top team in Class AAA.
The No. 1 Pioneers used a strong defensive second half to stifle Class AAA No. 2 Nitro 53-38 at Nitro High on Thursday and Wayne remains undefeated at 12-0.
After opening the season with six wins in a row, Nitro (7-3) has lost three of its last four contests.
Wayne coach Wade Williamson said adjustments in the second half made the difference.
“I think in the first half, we played a little tight and they played a little free and they hit some shots,” Williamson said. “That kind of made a big difference. We just talked at halftime about staying the course and doing what we’re doing. In the second half we were able to make shots.”
Williamson talked about the importance of his team’s ability to win on the road against quality opponents.
“I think it’s real important just because we want to come into environments that aren’t always all that good for us and be able to play in situations when things aren’t going our way and play through adversity,” Williamson said. “I thought we played through that adversity this evening.”
Wayne’s Laneigh Brooks had a big game as she led all scorers with 22 points. Brooks was 5 of 5 from the free throw line and drained three of Wayne’s six total 3-pointers.
“Laneigh is just so consistent for us,” Williamson said. “She’s always around 10 points or so. She offensive rebounds a lot, she defensive rebounds a lot. She plays defense. She just does a lot of things that most people don’t pay attention to. She made some big shots tonight.”
Brooke Adkins, who didn’t score in the first half, was a big reason why Wayne got some breathing room early in the second half as she scored seven straight points to open the third quarter which willed the Pioneers to a 36-28 lead — the largest for either team up to that point.
Adkins finished with 11 points, nine of which came in the third quarter, and Wayne had a 40-31 lead heading into the final period.
Addie Adkins was Wayne’s third double-figure scorer as she tallied 14 points.
Wayne hosts Winfield on Jan. 27.
Wayne 53, Nitro 38
Wayne 7 17 16 13 -- 53
Nitro 10 13 8 7 -- 38
Wayne (12-0)
B.Adkins 11, A.Adkins 14, Brooks 22, Stacy 4, Anderson 2
Nitro (7-3)
Maddox 6, Jones 2, Newsome 10, Edwards 7, Sigmon 13
Spring Valley girls run past Highlanders 57-42SPRING VALLEY — Allie Daniels started to talk about how she played, then stopped mid-sentence and changed the conversation to her team.
“I knew I ... We need to win that game,” Daniels said. “I knew I needed to play tough and make all my shots.”
Daniels let her play speak for her. The 6-foot-1 sophomore scored 20 points and pulled down 22 rebounds to lead Spring Valley (11-2) to a 57-42 victory over Huntington High (6-5) Friday at the Wolves Den.
Daniels was 8 for 11 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the free throw line. She posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds by halftime.
“She had a great night,” Timberwolves coach Bo Miller said of Daniels. “Overall, it was a great team win. Our defense locked them down in the second half. We played great team defense in the second half.”
Spring Valley, ranked third in Class AAAA, led 30-24 at halftime and pulled away in the last 16 minutes. The Timberwolves created just seven turnovers, but dogged Highlanders shooters. Huntington High, No. 6 in Class AAAA, made just 14 of 46 shots (30.4%) and 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Highlanders didn’t perform well at the foul line, an ongoing problem all season, hitting just 13 of 22 (59%).
The Timberwolves led by either four or six points from 2:47 of the second quarter to 1:42 of the third before Daniels’ basket from the block sparked a 7-0 run. The Highlanders pulled within 44-36 after Ella Giles’ layup to begin the fourth quarter, but Daniels scored again from inside to start an 8-0 run to put the contest out of reach.
Spring Valley won despite leading scorer Brooklyn Ellis, who averages 18 points per game, scoring just three points. Hallie Bailey, though, scored 12 and Haleigh Crum and Dria Parker each chipped in 11. Bailey also issued nine assists, made three steals and blocked two shots.
Daniels said beating the Highlanders twice in the same season for the first time since 2017 was an accomplishment. She praised the two-time defending state champions and said she hopes the Timberwolves can earn a state title this season.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spring Valley visits St. Albans. Huntington High goes to Capital.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 13 10 8 — 42: Jackson 3-16 0-0 6-6 12, Turner 1-4 0-3 3-6 5, Cristus 2-9 0-0 1-3 5, Sloan 2-4 0-0 1-2 5, Giles 2-5 1-3 1-2 6, De La Rosa 1-1 0-0 1-3 3, Smith 3-7 0-0 0-0 6. Totals: 14-46 1-12 13-22 42.
SPRING VALLEY 12 18 14 13 — 57: Crum 5-9 1-4 0-0 11, Bailey 4-10 1-4 3-6 12, Ellis 1-7 0-1 1-3 3, Parker 4-9 2-6 1-2 11, Daniels 8-11 0-0 4-4 20.
Rebounds: HH 27 (Jackson 7), SV 33 (Daniels 22). Team rebounds: HH 2, SV 1. Deadball rebounds: HH 4, SV 3. Steals: HH 6 (Giles 3), SV 6 (Bailey 3). Blocked shots: HH 1 (Smith), SV 3 (Bailey 2). Fouls: HH 15, SV 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
COAL GROVE 50, TOLSIA 49: Alivia Noel made a 25-foot, 3-point shot as time expired to rally the Hornets (9-7) past the Rebels (7-5) in Glenhayes, West Virginia.
Coal Grove trailed 49-44 with 30 seconds to play. Noel made two foul shots and the Hornets stole the ball back. Noel again was fouled. She made the first before missing the second on purpose. Coal Grove rebounded and missed, the ball rolling past the 3-point arc. Abby Deeds scooped it and shoveled to Noel, who swished the game winner.
Kelsey Fraley led the Hornets with 18 points. Noel and Kinsey Keeney each scored 10. Autumn Block led Tolsia with 24 points. Kerrigan Salmons scored 11.
COAL GROVE 11 11 10 18 — 50: Fraley 18, Keeney 10, Noel 10, Au. Hicks 6, Keaton 4, J. Hicks 2, Ab. Hicks 0.
TOLSIA 8 15 14 12 — 49: Artrip 2, Preece 2, Young 5, Crum 2, Block 24, Salmons 11, Cassell 0, Stevens 3.
Boys basketball
Tolsia 49, Wayne 38: The Tolsia varsity boys basketball team won a home non-conference game against Wayne last week by a score of 49-38.
Sophomore Parker Watts led the Rebels to the victory scoring 19 points in the match-up.
Tolsia’s Bray Mollette also scored in the double digits with 15 points, while Ben Clayton added 6, Colton Austin added 5 and Davis Dingess added 4 to the winning total.
On the Pioneers side, Ronnie Staley had 10 points, Peyton Marcum had 8, Issac Meddings had 6, Dillon May and Isiah Lowe each had 5 and Cooper Adkins had 4 of the 38 scored.
The Rebels went on to beat Hannon High School 76-33 on Jan. 14 and traveled to Paintsville Tuesday night. Wayne recorded a 57-52 loss against Scott following the loss to the Rebels and traveled to Lincoln County Tuesday night.
Highlanders hold off Spring Valley 68-57
HUNTINGTON — Forgive Huntington High’s boys basketball players if their uniforms are scattered on the floor, as Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said the team hasn’t mastered a “putting away mentality” when it it needs to most.
Huntington High (8-2) built a 19-point lead and held off Spring Valley 68-57 Thursday night before a boisterous crowd in the Lucas-Archer Gym. Holmes was not pleased his squad let the Timberwolves (7-3) back in striking distance. He didn’t use the excuse that his players might have been leg-weary after an 86-83 loss at George Washington in double overtime Tuesday.
“Our legs and our brains, I guess,” Holmes said. “We played all right. I don’t even know what to say. We didn’t play like we could.”
Spring Valley was within 20-17 at 4:21 of the second quarter before Mikey Johnson scored off an offensive rebound to spark a 12-5 run to end the half. Jamari Tubbs scored Huntington High’s first five points in a 12-3 streak to begin the third quarter and make it 44-25.
The Highlanders still led by 19 when the Timberwolves began to chip away. Tate Adkins’ basket with 5:49 to play pulled Spring Valley within 53-41, prompting Holmes to shout at his team, “Don’t get lazy on defense.”
Huntington stretched the lead to 17 with 2:56 remaining, but the Timberwolves made another charge, pulling within 64-55 after Coleton Caldwell scored with 1:10 left. Spring Valley never moved closer.
“We played pretty good, but we still have some things to do,” Holmes said. “Some of the football players are still beat up and we’re getting them in basketball shape. I don’t think anybody in particular stood out. We played good enough to win it.”
Duane Harris and Jaylen Motley each scored 19 points for the Highlanders, who return to action at 7 p.m. Monday at home vs. Ashland. Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
SPRING VALLEY 12 10 13 22 — 57: Grayson 3 (1) 3-4 12, Robertson 0 (2) 3-4 9, Adkins 3 (3) 2-2 17, Caldwell 4 0-0 8, Larson 3 1-1 7, Smith 1 0-2 2, Hazlett 0 2-2 2.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 15 17 19 17 — 68: Harris 2 (2) 9-11 19, Crawford 3 1-1 7, Johnson 6 0-1 12, Motley 6 (2) 1-1 19, Lochow 2 1-1 5, M Tubbs 0 0-0 0, J. Tubbs 0 (1) 3-4 6.
Valley takes down Coal Grove 62-39
SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley raced to a 36-13 halftime lead and rolled to a 62-39 triumph over Coal Grove on Saturday in boys high school basketball at the Wolves Den.
Tate Adkins led the Timberwolves (8-3) with 16 points. Keyan Grayson, Clay Robertson and Colten Caldwell each scored 11 points.
Gavin Gipson scored 13 points for the Hornets (4-10), who played without injured leading scorer Owen Johnson.
COAL GROVE 5 8 8 18 — 39: Gipson 13, Jenkins 0, Simpson 0, J. Turner 0, L. Davis 3, Mullens 3, Dillon 7, Brammer 0, Harmon 0, Frecka 6, C. Turner 7.
SPRING VALLEY 19 17 11 15 — 62: Grayson 11, Robertson 11, Adkins 16, Caldwell 11, Larsen 4, Mosser 0, Smith 3, Hazlett 0, Chaffin 0, Williamson 0, Meredith 0, Riggs 1, Ward 0, Fuller 0, Grimes 2, Pelfrey 0.