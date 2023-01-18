Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

NITRO — Wayne’s girls basketball team showed why it is the top team in Class AAA.

The No. 1 Pioneers used a strong defensive second half to stifle Class AAA No. 2 Nitro 53-38 at Nitro High on Thursday and Wayne remains undefeated at 12-0.

