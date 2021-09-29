WAYNE — Sometimes, a straight ahead run can fool even a prepared opponent.
Wayne’s Jaxson Damron sprinted through the middle of the Nitro defense that appeared to expect a quick kick, scoring a 35-yard touchdown that put the game away with 20 seconds left as the Pioneers defeated visiting Nitro, 28-14 on homecoming.
The run came on 4th and 19 with 33 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats, desperate to get the ball back with a chance to tie, had a defender racing back to field the quick kick that never came as the ball was snapped.
Wayne (2-3) had executed a quick kick on its previous possession that resulted in a 39-yard punt by Damron.
The rest of the game was one of ebbs and flows for both teams.
The Pioneers took a 22-14 advantage into the fourth quarter, using a deep backfield to keep fresh legs on the attack. Seven Pioneers carried the ball in the contest. Kobe Vanhoose had a season-best 154 on 21 carries and a score. Levi Gilkerson and Rylen Murdock also had scoring runs.
But Nitro (0-5) stayed in the game throughout. Braxton Smith’s 40-yard scoring run in the first quarter made it 8-6 before Gilkerson and Murdock scored on runs of 8 and 22 yards respectively to build a 22-6 halftime lead.
Smith’s physical 9-yard scoring run in the final minute of the third quarter pulled the Wildcats within 8 points at 22-14, setting the stage for the exciting finish. Smith finished with 114 yards on 22 carries.
The Pioneers rolled up 333 yards on the ground while holding Nitro to 189 yards of total offense.
Wayne travels to Glen Daniel, W.Va. for the first time next week to face Liberty-Raleigh.
Elora Spradlin was named the 73rd Homecoming Queen at halftime.