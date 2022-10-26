WAYNE — It’s rare when a high school football team rolls up nearly 600 yards of offense.
It’s even more rare that all of those yards were needed to determine the winner.
Wayne had four running backs rush for more than 100 yards and still had to stave off a late Sissonville rally as the host Pioneers beat the Indians 46-36 on a chilly senior night.
The game was not put away until Rylen Murdock converted a fourth down with a two-yard run with 1:30 remaining.
“At times it was like trying to shoot fish in a barrel calling plays,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. “Give (Sissonville) credit for continuing to play hard.”
The Pioneers (4-5) led 46-30 with the ball and 3:40 remaining. But on fourth down, the Indians’ Michael Fisher stepped in front of a swing pass and took it back 50 yards to bring Sissonville (1-7) within 10.
The two-point conversion failed after an offensive pass interference, and Wayne recovered the onside kick before running out the clock.
“People talk about how they don’t like moral victories,” Indian coach Chad Lovejoy said. “We’re not building a team; we’re building a program. I’m happy with them.”
Wayne ran for 560 yards on the night. Jaxson Damron (156), Braylon Gilliam (130), Murdock (128) and Colton Mathis (112) all broke 100 yards rushing for the Pioneers. Damron, Gilliam and Mathis each scored twice.
Sissonville chose to attack by air. Junior quarterback Ethan Taylor completed 22-of-45 passes for 299 yards and three scores. Freshman Malachi Thompson caught all three scores, part of a 10-catch, 155-yard performance.
“You look out there and we have six freshmen playing,” Lovejoy said. “It’s going to be good for the future.”
The two teams had nine combined seniors, and Sissonville’s Cameron Arbogast was the only senior to touch the football on offense for either team.
SISSONVILLE 6 12 6 12--36
WAYNE 6 22 12 6--46
W-Damron 37 run (kick blocked)
S-B. Fisher 4 run (kick blocked)
W-Gilliam 3 run (Murdock pass from Dingess)
S-Arbogast 7 run (pass failed)
W-Gilliam 66 run (Murdock run)
W-Damron 12 run (pass failed)
S-Thompson 35 pass from Taylor (run failed)
W-Mathis 36 run (pass failed)
W-Mathis 47 run (run failed)
S-Thompson 14 pass from Taylor (run failed)
W-Murdock 67 run (run failed)
S-Thompson 15 pass from Taylor (run failed)
S-M. Fisher 50 interception return (pass failed)
RUSHING: (S)- Taylor 8-37, B. Fisher 8-23, Arbogast 5-9, Cox 3-4. (W)- Damron 20-156, Gilliam 8-130, Murdock 8-128, Mathis 7-112, Dingess 6-15, Hayton 3-14, Staley 1-5.
PASSING: (S)- Taylor 22-45-0, 299 yards. (W)- Dingess 3-7-1, 13 yards.
RECEIVING: (S)- Thompson 10-155, Wiseman 9-84, Arbogast 2-33, Fisher 1-27. (W)- Forrest 2-9, Murdock 1-4.