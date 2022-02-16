WAYNE — Jasmine Tabor has spent a lot of hours on the floor at Pioneer Gym.
Thursday night, Tabor helped ensure she would get at least one more home game.
The senior scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Wayne celebrated Senior Night with a 58-44 victory over Lincoln County.
Tabor is the lone senior on the team. Her father Duane was head coach of the Wayne boys team when she was born, and Jasmine became a staple at Wayne High School games from before she could even walk.
She made 7 of 8 free throws in helping her team to the victory Thursday.
Wayne (16-3, No. 3 in AAA) also received 17 points from freshman Mikayla Stacy.
The Lady Pioneers were able to fend off the Panthers. Kenley Kveton’s 13 points and Avery Lucas’ 11 kept Lincoln County (5-9) within single digits midway through the final quarter before Wayne put the game away.
It was also an important win for the Lady Pioneers against a sectional rival, all but ensuring at least one home game in the postseason.
LCHS 9 12 14 9–44
Kenley Kveton 13, Avery Lucas 11, Clay 7, Lunsford 6, Peters 5, Blankenship 2.
WAYNE 15 14 14 15–58
Jasmine Tabor 21, Mikayla Stacy 17, B. Adkins 9, Brooks 8, A. Adkins 3.
Logan beats Wayne
WAYNE — Round two went Logan’s way.
The Class AAA No. 4 Lady Wildcats (17-2) avenged one of their two losses on the season, defeating sectional rival Wayne 54-46 Tuesday night at Pioneer Gym.
Wayne, ranked third in AAA and now 15-3, had won a 49-39 decision at Logan last month.
“In my opinion, we’re two of the best teams in this state. Maybe the best two,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We’re both great teams and I think either one of us can win the state championship.”
The two teams traded haymakers early. Wayne shot out to a 7-0 lead before Logan immediately answered with an 8-1 spurt to tie the game.
The teams would stay within seven points of each other until the final minute, when Logan made 5 of 6 free throws to pull away.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 27 points, including a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers that allowed the Lady Wildcats to weather Wayne’s opening barrage.
“We went through stretches where we missed some shots,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “They’re very talented and they took advantage.”
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne’s lone senior, scored 16 points. Freshman Mikayla Stacy had 12 for the Lady Pioneers.
With Logan leading 43-39 after three quarters, both teams struggled early in the fourth. Neither team scored in the first 3-1/2 minutes of the final period.
But once Logan gained an edge, seniors Ilderton and Abbie Myers put the game away, effectively handling Wayne’s pressure defense to chew up clock, then making free throws in the waning moments.
With the teams splitting regular-season games, the all-important coaches vote will determine who gets the top seed in the sectional, which means home games. But with a couple of weeks of regular-season play remaining, both coaches know there’s a lot of basketball to be played before then.
“We need to take care of business before we count any chickens like that,” Williamson said.
“It’s going to be a great tournament all the way through sectional, regional and state,” Gertz said.
LOGAN
11 16 16 11–54: Peyton Ilderton 27, Halle Crouse 12, Myers 7, Blankenship 4, Elkins 2, Amick 1.
WAYNE
15 7 17 7–46: Jasmine Tabor 16, Mikayla Stacy 12, B. Adkins 8, Brooks 7, A. Adkins 3