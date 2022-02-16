WAYNE — The No. 3 ranked Wayne Lady Pioneers suffered a road loss at defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley on Saturday night as the Panthers came away with a 56-53 win in Naugatuck.
“This is a huge win, I think it showed the maturity of this team right now,” Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said after the win. “Anyone who saw us early in the season and saw this game on the schedule I don’t think they would have expected us to beat them. But we did, we expected to win. We came in well prepared and the girls executed well.”
The two teams were going back-and-forth early on as the game was tied up at 14 apiece after the first quarter of play.
Wayne (16-4) took a 26-22 lead late in the second quarter after a trey from Brooke Adkins but All-State guard Kaylea Baisden hit a pair of three-pointers in the final minute of the half to give Tug the 28-26 lead into halftime.
Coming out to start the second half Tug Valley (13-5) continued their momentum as they scored the first 10 points of the quarter and took their largest lead of the game at 38-26 after an old-fashioned three-point play from Kenzie Browning.
The Lady Pioneers wouldn’t go away without a fight however as they then went on a 14-3 run to cut the Tug Valley lead down to just one at 41-40 midway through the 4th quarter following a free-throw from Adkins.
Tug Valley pushed the lead back up to six at 59-53 a few possessions later as Baisden and Autumn Hall each drained three-pointers to give Tug Valley a little wiggle room.
Wayne still wouldn’t quit however as they cut the Panther lead back down to two at 53-51 after a steal and layup from Jasmine Tabor with 19 seconds to go.
After a Wayne timeout the Lady Pioneers forced Tug Valley into a turnover and Eve Brown was fouled with 12 seconds to go and was sent to the charity-stripe with a chance to tie the game.
Brown came up empty on both free-throws however and Audrey Evans came up with the rebound and was fouled for Tug Valley. She sank both free-throws to put the margin up to four and put the game away.
“I told the girls in the locker room we just have to put this one behind us. It was tough but we don’t have time to worry about it,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said after the game. “It is what it is, we didn’t take advantage of what few opportunities we got...Its kind of disappointing, we needed to come out here and put our best forward and we didn’t. Its one of those games where you just hope you learn more from it than you lose from it.”
Adkins led the way for Wayne on the night as she scored a game high 25 points, including 7-8 from the foul-line, while Mikayla Stacy joined her in double-figures with 11 and Tabor tossed in eight.
Baisden led Tug Valley with 23 points, including five three-pointers, and Browning followed her with 18 points and hit four trey balls of her own.
Both teams lived at the charity-stripe in the game as Tug Valley connected on 16-27 attempts while Wayne shot 15-25. Wayne was whistled for 22 fouls in the game compared to 20 for Tug Valley.
The Pioneers had two players foul out in the fourth quarter as Laneigh Brooks was disqualified with six minutes to go and and Cheyenne Williams fouled out with 2:46 to play. Wayne was also playing without injured starter Addie Adkins.
The win for Tug Valley is their 8th straight as they improved to 13-5 on the season while the loss for Wayne drops them to 16-4. Wayne is scheduled to play their final game of the regular season on Tuesday at Ripley.
Score by Quarters
WHS: 14 12 6 21 — 53
TVHS: 14 14 13 15 — 56
Scoring
W: Adkins 25, Stacy 11, Tabor 8, Brooks 4, Williams 3, Brown 2.
TV: Baisden 23, Browning 18, Hall 7, Evans 4, Gillman 4.