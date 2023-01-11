WAYNE — Not many expected to witness what they did when Ripley and Wayne matched up girls basketball Friday night inside Pioneer Gymnasium.
The Lady Pioneers, played host to Ripley, who is positioned right behind them at No. 2, but the game was never close as Wayne controlled things from the get-go and left with a 60-27 win over the Vikings.
“They were playing with a starter down but we were able to get off to a good start,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “Things got rolling our way early and our defense was good. I think we did some things to them they probably weren’t expecting and neutralize their shooters.”
The win makes Wayne a continued unanimous No. 1 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.
Wayne received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the poll of state sports writers.
The Pioneers (10-0) scored the first 14 points of the contest before Ripley’s Erin Ryan broke the scoring run with a two-point basket with 2:35 left in the opening quarter.
The Vikings struggled with Wayne’s length and defensive pressure early, turning the ball over 10 times in their first 12 possessions. On the other end, the Lady Pioneers were turning those extra possessions into points and led 18-5 after eight minutes.
“Once we get those deflections and turn them into steals, it gives us energy,” Wayne’s Brooke Adkins said. “Then we’re wanting to play even harder because defense is what wins games. The more you do it, the more often they lead to points.”
When it was all said and done, Wayne finished with 23 steals, accounting for all but four of the Vikings’ 27 turnovers in the loss. The Lady Pioneers were plus-16 in turnover margin.
“We’ve played 10 games now and in eight of those we’ve held people under 40 (points) and in seven of them we’ve held people under 35,” Williamson said. “It’s not like we’re playing teams that aren’t good, they are quality teams, but when we put our mind to playing defense, we can really play defense.”
As potent as the Lady Pioneers were on the defensive side of the ball, they spread the wealth on the other end of the floor, too, with four starters finishing in double-digits.
Brooke Adkins had a game-high 16 points, Laneigh Brooks chimed in with 15 while Mikayla Stacey and Addie Adkins each added a dozen and finished with double-doubles after securing 11 and 10 rebounds respectively.
The most Ripley scored in a single quarter was nine, which came in the third, and Sophie Nichols paced the Vikings with 12 points, sinking three 3-pointers in the loss and converted on a basket-and-one opportunity in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Pioneers return to the court Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they travel to Lincoln County High School. Ripley returns home and will host Nitro Monday evening.
