Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Not many expected to witness what they did when Ripley and Wayne matched up girls basketball Friday night inside Pioneer Gymnasium.

The Lady Pioneers, played host to Ripley, who is positioned right behind them at No. 2, but the game was never close as Wayne controlled things from the get-go and left with a 60-27 win over the Vikings.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you